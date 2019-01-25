Rory McIlroy in the hunt after superb 65 at Torrey Pines

1:45 Highlights of Rory McIlroy's second-round 65 including two eagles over his first seven holes, lifting him into contention on his debut at Torrey Pines Highlights of Rory McIlroy's second-round 65 including two eagles over his first seven holes, lifting him into contention on his debut at Torrey Pines

Rory McIlroy was delighted to haul himself into contention at the Farmers Insurance Open after he fired a seven-under 65 on day two.

McIlroy felt his opening 71 on the South Course did not reflect the quality of his golf, but he found rewards for good shot-making in glorious conditions on the North as he carded two eagles and four bogeys to get to eight under par on Friday.

McIlroy eagled two of his first five holes on the North Course

The 29-year-old made a great start with a solid iron to 20 feet which he rolled in for eagle at the 10th and, after a run of five pars and some frustrations on the greens, he did not need to pull the putter out of his bag at the 16th as he holed a perfect wedge from the fairway for an eagle-two.

He gave himself the chance of a third eagle in eight holes on the next before settling for a two-putt birdie, and he kept his momentum moving in the right direction with further birdies at the second and seventh holes.

1:36 McIlroy reflects on a great start and finish to his second-round 65 that lifted him to eight under McIlroy reflects on a great start and finish to his second-round 65 that lifted him to eight under

McIlroy erred at the short eighth when he tugged his tee shot left of the green and could not get up-and-down from the lush rough, but he emulated his birdie finish of the opening day from eight feet at the ninth to complete an excellent day's work.

"It's always nice to start with three perfect shots on my first hole," said McIlroy, who is making his debut in the event after opting to play in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic over the last 10 years. "I played a great nine holes there and got myself right back in the tournament.

McIlroy has completed 36 holes with just two bogeys on his card

"I played really well yesterday on the South Course, and I played much better than my 71 suggested. So I knew I just needed to go out today and play the same, stay patient and hole a few putts.

"After playing my first nine holes in five under it was very hard to not have expectations of shooting 62 or 63. It was about staying patient, hitting good shots and giving myself chances.

"It felt like I was standing still for a bit on my back nine, but it was good to birdie two of the last three. That birdie on the last capped off a really nice day."