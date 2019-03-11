PGA Tour News

News
More from Golf

The Players: Tiger Woods gives positive update on neck strain

"I just needed last week off," says Woods ahead of The Players Championship in Florida; watch live on Sky Sports this week

Last Updated: 11/03/19 5:54pm

Tiger Woods was in good spirits on his arrival at TPC Sawgrass
Tiger Woods was in good spirits on his arrival at TPC Sawgrass

Tiger Woods has allayed fears over his health ahead of The Players Championship and insisted "everything is good".

Woods arrived at TPC Sawgrass in Florida on Monday in fine spirits after being forced to pull out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill last week, citing a neck strain that he had been battling "for a few weeks".

Woods pulled out of last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain
Woods pulled out of last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational due to a neck strain

His decision to withdraw from one of his favourite events of the year, and one that he has won eight times, appeared to be a big concern ahead of The Players while it also raised doubts over whether he would be fit enough to compete at The Masters in a little over four weeks' time.

But Woods made an early appearance at Sawgrass and spoke briefly to Golfweek journalist Steve DiMeglio before heading to the range, although he revealed he would not play a practice round until Tuesday morning.

"I feel good," said Woods before officially registering for this week's tournament. "Everything is good, I feel good, I just needed last week off.

"I didn't want to push it. No need to, not at my age. I can't do that anymore."

Book a round! Anytime, anywhere!

Find and play great courses near you at great prices with Teeofftimes by GOLFNOW

Woods also admitted the problem came to a head during the WGC-Mexico Championship, where he defied the pain by earning a tie for 10th place.

The 43-year-old underwent intense treatment twice a day at the Club de Golf Chapultepec and wore medical tape to alleviate the problem, although he believes he will not need the tape this week.

Woods admitted he was struggling to make a full swing in Mexico
Woods admitted he was struggling to make a full swing in Mexico

"I could feel it in Mexico," Woods added. "It wasn't fun. I couldn't make a backswing, I couldn't make a follow through, and I couldn't make a complete swing."

Woods has been grouped with defending champion Webb Simpson and reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed for the opening two rounds of The Players Championship.

Live On The Range: Players - On The Range

March 13, 2019, 5:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

Tune into Sky Sports The Players for extensive build-up to golf's "fifth major", with live coverage beginning with the early first-round Featured Groups on Thursday at 11:30am.

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK