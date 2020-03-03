Francesco Molinari feels 'behind schedule' ahead of Arnold Palmer Invitational defence

1:39 Francesco Molinari looks back at last year's thrilling victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and assesses the current state of his game. Francesco Molinari looks back at last year's thrilling victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and assesses the current state of his game.

Francesco Molinari has admitted his game is still a long way away from being where he wants it to be ahead of his title defence at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The former Champion Golfer of the Year produced a stunning final-round 64 to claim a two-shot victory at Bay Hill in last year's contest, although has suffered a significant dip in form in recent months.

Molinari hasn't produced a worldwide top-10 since finishing tied-fifth at the Masters last April, where he led until finding water twice over his final seven holes, with the 37-year-old since dropping to 26th in the latest world rankings.

"I'm a little bit behind where I was planning to be at this time," Molinari said in his pre-tournament press conference. "The start of the season has not been as good as I hoped for, but it's only the start.

"There's been a few physical things and technical things, but I'm working through it. I think I've got some good planning for the next few weeks building up to Augusta and some good direction to work towards.

"In golf it's never too easy because there's a part of you that always makes you think you're close even when you're not. I wouldn't say I'm particularly close right now.

"My expectations going into the next few weeks are really to build up some momentum and get better day by day and not really thinking too far ahead of myself. There's work that I need to do to be physically better and fitter than I am right now and technically to be sharper."

The Italian started his PGA Tour season with three consecutive missed cuts before finishing tied-53rd at the WGC-Mexico Championship, 21 strokes behind winner Patrick Reed, although Molinari has been able to find some positives from his recent performances.

"I have a different maybe point of view from many people, but I think that the mental side has been one of the strongest points in the last few months," Molinari added.

"It's just more being more down to the fact that I haven't hit the ball as well and like I said, especially these first few weeks this year. I let a few niggles here and there and not been able to train and to get fitter and stronger.

"I think mentally I'm ready to go. I'm in a good place and ready to compete, but obviously I think that's kind of the last stage. You need to have your best game and to be physically a hundred percent to be able to compete."

