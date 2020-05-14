Rory McIlroy to play first three events once PGA Tour resumes

Rory McIlroy has confirmed his PGA Tour schedule plans for June

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he plans to play in the PGA Tour's next three tournaments when the season resumes next month.

Live McIlroy & DJ v Fowler & Wolff Live on

The world No 1 had been in superb form prior to the coronavirus outbreak, with victory at October's WGC-HSBC Champions one of seven consecutive top-five finishes worldwide.

No golf has been played since the Players Championship was cancelled after the opening round on Thursday March 12, with three of the four majors rescheduled and a host of tournaments - including The Open in July - cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McIlroy posted a level-par 71 during the opening round of The Players, before it was cancelled

The revised PGA Tour schedule is set to return with the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11-14, followed by the RBC Heritage and the Travelers Championship, with McIlroy set to restart his season by playing in all three events.

Speaking about his schedule ahead of Sunday's TaylorMade Driving Relief challenge, live on Sky Sports, McIlroy told Golf Channel: "I'm pretty set. I guess I can't speak for everyone, but for me personally, I just want to get back out and play.

0:53 Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of live televised golf on Sky Sports. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of live televised golf on Sky Sports.

"I'm planning to play the first three events; Colonial, Hilton Head [RBC Heritage] and the Travelers and see where we go from there. I think it'll be nice to get back out there and play.

"Obviously we're going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put tour events on again, but I think the PGA Tour has got a very robust plan in place. If they can execute it the right way, I see no reason why we can't start on June 11."

McIlroy finished tied-fifth at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March

At least the first four PGA Tour events will be played without spectators, while the Tour has also issued a comprehensive health and safety guide for players and caddies ahead of the sport returning.

"I think it [golf without spectators] is the new normal for right now," McIlroy added. "That's just got to be for us to keep everyone safe and to get the PGA Tour back up and running again.

"I don't think it will dull anything, especially these few events because I think everyone will just be so excited to get back out there and play. I think people are going to be excited to watch some live golf on TV.

"The atmosphere isn't going to be the same as if there are 50,000 on the golf course, but I don't think it in any way will take away from the integrity of the competition of the quality of the golf."

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Watch Rory McIlroy team up with Dustin Johnson in the TaylorMade Driving Relief, live on Sunday May 17 from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event!