Brooks Koepka targets world No 1 spot back from Rory McIlroy

Brooks Koepka has set his sights on taking the world No 1 spot from Rory McIlroy ahead of the PGA Tour's resumption at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The four-time major champion features in a star-studded field at Colonial Country Club, live on Sky Sports, the first event on the PGA Tour since The Players was cancelled after the opening round on March 12.

Koepka has spent a combined 47 weeks at the top of the world rankings across four separate spells but lost that spot to McIlroy in February, with the world No 3 determined to bounce back from a slow start to the season and regain pole position.

Koepka has been limited to five worldwide starts in 2020

"Yeah, I've got eyes on Rory [McIlroy]", Koepka said. "That's the goal, to get back to No 1 in the world. That's the whole point of playing is to be the best.

"If I do what I'm supposed to do, if I take care of my business, then I don't see any reason why I couldn't get back to that.

"I dug myself a hole, obviously, getting injured. But you play good, you win, everything will take care of itself."

Koepka battled a knee problem during the early part of the season and took three months out after withdrawing mid-tournament at the CJ Cup in October, with the 30-year-old using the enforced Covid-19 break to return to full fitness.

"It [having three months off] was definitely beneficial for me," Koepka added. "I was able to kind of reassess where I was at, get the knee stronger. The knee is back. It's a lot better.

"Then finally be able just to swing the club the right way and kind of get back to the process or the way of thinking that I had before. It's been a blessing in disguise for me without a doubt, and I'm excited to see what happens here.

"I felt at The Players, it was starting to come around. I felt something positive. But right now it's a million times better. The swing feels like it's in a great spot. I'm controlling ball flights, controlling spin, yardages, putting it good, chipping it good. I feel like a new person, honestly.

"The way I'm able to move right now is a lot better than I was three months ago, four months ago, and I'm excited. It really is going to be fun to tee it up again."

