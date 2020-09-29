Rory McIlroy to play CJ Cup, Zozo Championship ahead of the Masters

Rory McIlroy will play back-to-back PGA Tour events in October ahead of the Masters

Rory McIlroy has confirmed his pre-Masters schedule by committing to playing the CJ Cup and the Zozo Championship next month.

The four-time major champion will be part of a star-studded field at Shadow Creek from October 15-18, following the tournament's switch from South Korea due to the coronavirus pandemic, where Justin Thomas returns as defending champion after last year's two-shot victory.

All of the world's top five have confirmed they will tee it up in Las Vegas that week, with FedExCup champion Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm joined by new US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

DeChambeau has never previously played the CJ Cup

Johnson and Rahm will then feature alongside McIlroy at Sherwood Country Club in California a week later for the Zozo Championship, where Tiger Woods will look to defend his title and claim a history-making 83rd PGA Tour victory.

"I'm looking forward to playing in The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in October," McIlroy said. "I've watched how the tournament has become a success over the past few years and it'll be exciting to have the opportunity to compete in it for the first time.

McIlroy is still searching for a first worldwide win of 2020, having won four times the previous year

"I had a great time at the inaugural Zozo Championship and will be hoping to build on last year's success when we play at Sherwood. I'll miss playing in Japan this year but hopefully, we'll get to return soon."

Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth are among those also set to play in both events, while Hideki Matsuyama - who finished runner-up at last year's Zozo Championship - will return to the tournament and is joined in the field by Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson will make his Zozo Championship debut

The two West Coast events are followed by the Bermuda Championship and the Houston Open, before the Masters completes the 2020 major season from November 12-15.

"I was excited to hear that the CJ Cup will be played at Shadow Creek, where I have played some good golf in the past with family and friends," Johnson said.

Johnson is now a 23-time winner on the PGA Tour

"It's a really good golf course and should be a great venue for the tournament. As a proud member at Sherwood Country Club, I am thrilled the club will be hosting the Zozo Championship.

"I have played countless rounds there and love the golf course, so I'm really looking forward to the tournament."

Watch the CJ Cup from October 15-18 and the Zozo Championship from October 22-25 live on Sky Sports Golf!