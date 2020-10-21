Sky Sports Golf: TV times for Zozo Championship, Italian Open and LPGA Drive On Championship

Tiger Woods' opportunity to make PGA Tour history, Bernd Wiesberger’s Italian Open defence and another big LPGA Tour event all feature in another triple-header of golf live on Sky Sports.

Eight of the world's top 10 are in action at the Zozo Championship, where Woods returns as defending champion and with another opportunity to claim a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour title.

The 15-time major champion is already a five-time winner at Sherwood Country Club, the host venue this week after coronavirus travel restrictions saw the tournament moved from Japan, with Woods looking to replicate last year's three-shot victory.

Woods won the inaugural Zozo Championship in 2019

Woods is part of Featured Group coverage for Thursday's opening round, where he plays alongside Matthew Wolff and Xander Schauffele, while world No 2 Jon Rahm tees it up with Justin Rose and Hideki Matsuyama.

Rory McIlroy headlines Friday's marquee action when the world No 4 features with Webb Simpson and Phil Mickelson, who won on the PGA Tour Champions last week, with another all major-winning threeball putting Collin Morikawa with Justin Thomas and Patrick Reed.

Rory McIlroy is still searching for his first win of 2020

The early coverage from the PGA Tour event coincides with the LPGA Tour's Drive On Championship, where recent LPGA Tour winner Mel Reid and AIG Women's Open champion Sophia Popov are among the European names in action.

All four rounds of the women's golf will be live on Sky Sports Golf and once again be streamed, for free, on the Sky Sports YouTube channel, with coverage beginning from 6pm for the first three days and 5pm on Sunday.

Mel Reid won the Shoprite LPGA Classic last month

The triple-header is completed by the European Tour's Italian Open, where last year's winner Bernd Wiesberger is the highest-ranked player in the field. Former world No 1s Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer are among the other notable names in action.

TV Times

Thursday

Italian Open - 1130 to 1630 on Sky Sports Golf, 1130 to 1500 on Sky Sports Main Event

LPGA Drive On - 1800 to 2100 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports YouTube channel

Zozo Championship - Featured Groups from 1800-2100 on the red button and 2100-2200 on Sky Sports Golf; Full coverage from 2200-0100 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Friday

Italian Open - 1130 to 1630 on Sky Sports Golf, 1245 to 1500 on Sky Sports Main Event

LPGA Drive On - 1800 to 2100 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports YouTube channel

Zozo Championship - Featured Groups from 1800-2100 on the red button and 2100-2200 on Sky Sports Golf; Full coverage from 2200-0100 on Sky Sports Golf

Saturday

Italian Open - 1200 to 1630 on Sky Sports Golf

Bernd Wiesberger finished a shot ahead of Matt Fitzpatrick in 2019

LPGA Drive On - 1800 to 2100 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports YouTube channel

Zozo Championship - Featured Groups from 1800-2100 on the red button and 2100-2200 on Sky Sports Golf; Full coverage from 2200-0100 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

Sunday

Italian Open - 1100 to 1530 on Sky Sports Golf

LPGA Drive On - 1700 to 2000 on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports YouTube channel

Zozo Championship - Featured Groups from 1700-2000 and 2000-2100 on Sky Sports Golf; Full coverage from 2100-0000 on Sky Sports Golf