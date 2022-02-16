Tiger Woods hopeful of a return to PGA Tour but says that is still a long way off

Tiger Woods is still hopeful of returning to the PGA Tour but says that remains a long way off as he continues his recovery from serious injuries sustained in a car crash last February.

The 15-time major champion showed glimpses of his past best during a runner-up finish alongside his son, Charlie, in his first competitive appearance since the accident at the PNC Championship in December.

The 46-year-old admitted amputation of the leg 'was on the table' during his three weeks in hospital after the crash and has already ruled out a full-time return to professional golf - but featuring at tour events remains a possibility.

"I can still play, but I'm in a cart," he said. "Being a weekend warrior is easy, that's not that hard. Hit your ball, hop in a cart, ride, barely step out of the cart, grab your club and hit the next one.

"And the longest walk you have is probably from, what, the cart to the green and back. I can do that, that's not that hard, but walking a golf course, that's a totally different deal.

Woods' only competitive appearance since his crash came at December's PNC Championship

"Then walking out here for days on end, long days. Don't forget when my back was bad, when we had rain delays and had to reactivate everything and go back out there again. I've still got that issue, too. I've got a long way to go."

Woods says the PNC gave him a boost after a trying year and that he is "a lot stronger" now than he was in December but he is no closer to be able to give a return date.

"Did it give me hope? Yes, it did because I went through a very difficult year last year. It gave me hope to be able to play with my son again and to be able to have fun with him and have those moments we had from a year prior to that. We built on that.

"I wish I could tell you when I'm playing again. I want to know, but I don't. My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven't done any long stuff seriously. I'm still working.

"Like at the PNC, I'm still working on the walking part. My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I'm still working on, working on strength and development in that. It takes time. What's frustrating is it's not at my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I'm not. I've just got to continue working.

"I'm getting better, yes, but as I said, not at the speed and rate that I would like. You add in the age factor, too. You just don't quite heal as fast, which is frustrating."