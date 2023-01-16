PGA Tour: Si Woo Kim wins Sony Open in Hawaii with two late birdies; England's Ben Taylor finishes fourth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from round four of the Sony Open as Si Woo Kim claimed his fourth PGA Tour title Highlights from round four of the Sony Open as Si Woo Kim claimed his fourth PGA Tour title

Si Woo Kim birdied his final two holes en route to a one-shot win over Hayden Buckley at the Sony Open in Hawaii as England's Ben Taylor finished in a share of fourth.

Kim fired eight birdies in total across his final round - including five on the front nine - plus two bogeys as he concluded his tournament with a six-under 64 and finished on 18 under par.

The South Korean missed the green with his tee shot at the par-three 17th but then managed to chip in from 28 feet for what proved a crucial birdie.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kim chipped in from 28 feet at the 17th hole before going on to clinch a one-shot win at the Sony Open Kim chipped in from 28 feet at the 17th hole before going on to clinch a one-shot win at the Sony Open

That shot moved Kim level on 17 under with Buckley and he proceeded to birdie the par-five 18th to win by one with Buckley unable to pick up a shot and force a play-off.

The victory was Kim's fourth on the PGA Tour and his first since January 2021 when he beat Patrick Cantlay by one stroke to win The American Express.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Buckley was the man to end one shot behind Kim on this occasion with the American - who began his round three strokes clear of the Korean - shooting a two-under 68 with four birdies mixed in with two bogeys.

Englishman Taylor finished four shots behind Kim with the Epsom-born player carding a final-round 69 which featured birdies at nine and 18 and a dropped shot at the 14th.

England's Ben Taylor finished in a share of fourth place at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Chris Kirk ended third on 15 under par, while Andrew Putnam and David Lipsky joined Taylor in a share of fourth spot on 14 under.

Kim: It can't get better than this - What they said

Si Woo Kim: "It's like the first time, winning my first event... it can't be better than this. It is really exciting and a lot of the season is left. I'm trying to get more confidence and then hopefully more wins."

Hayden Buckley, the 54-hold leader: "I feel like I had control of the tournament pretty much the whole way, but just a late miss on 15 from three or four feet really hurt.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"I bounced back with a birdie [at 16] and gave myself a chance. Overall I was impressed by what I did, and I think I'll remember this day and it'll just make me better."

Watch more PGA Tour action with The American Express, live on Sky Sports Golf from 4.30pm on Thursday.