Shriners Children's Open: Lexi Thompson one-over par on PGA Tour debut before darkness suspends opening round

Lexi Thompson made an impressive start to her debut appearance on the PGA Tour at the Shriners Children's Open and was one-over par before the end of the opening round was suspended due to darkness.

Thompson, an 11-time winner on the LPGA Tour, became just the seventh woman to play on the PGA Tour and the first in five years at the event at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas after receiving a sponsors' invitation to compete.

And Thompson was tied for 76th and had a 20-foot putt for par on the 17th hole when play was suspended due to darkness.

Play for the 12 players with holes still to complete resumes at 3.45pm BST ahead of Friday's second round, with Thompson very much in the running to make the weekend cut by the end of the day if she maintains her strong start.

Beau Hossler holds a one-stroke lead over JT Poston and Cameron Champ after shooting an opening round of nine-under on Thursday.

Thompson will resume play one shot under the cut line, with the top 65 and ties to continue into the weekend at the end of Friday's second round.

"I played decent," Thompson said. "I had one bad hole and a few iffy shots.

"But it's golf. It was kind of expected."

Thompson, who is hoping to inspire other female golfers and has said that making the cut would be "at the top of my accomplishments", added: "It's been great so far this whole week. Everybody has been so welcoming and it's just a huge honour just to be able to tee it up here.

"There's more to it than just golf. Shriners does amazing things for these kids, so I'm happy to be out here and supporting them in any way I can."

Lexi Thompson putts on the second green as she gets her round under way

How Thompson's opening round progressed

The one-time major winner made a strong start with a par on the first hole and then recording her first PGA Tour birdie on the par-four second. However, that was followed by a first bogey on the third.

A double-bogey at the par-four seventh and then a further bogey at the eighth set her back, but she rounded the turn with another birdie at nine.

"I knew (on No.) 9 I could get a birdie as long as I hit that fairway."

Thompson, who has shown improved recent form on the LPGA Tour and also won three of her four matches at the Solheim Cup last month, said. "I knew I could get 3-wood up close to the front of the green and make birdie there. Hit a good drive and just really stayed committed to that 3-wood. Tried to make eagle, but definitely take a birdie."

A third birdie of the round followed on the par-five 13th before darkness descended while on the 17th.

Meanwhile, round-one leader Hossler racked up eight birdies and one eagle during his eye-catching round - including three birdies over the last four as he set the initial pace on nine under.

"It was good," said Hossler, chasing a first PGA Tour victory at the 174th attempt.

"I felt like I did everything well. I imagine statistically I was probably gaining strokes in every department, which is obviously a good thing for my confidence moving forward.

"Got the ball in play, hit some really nice wedges to close range, which was nice, and took advantage of the par-5s and the drivable hole, which I think out here is kind of the key."

