Tiger Woods ready to challenge for US Open victory and praises support of son Charlie to prepare for Pinehurst

Tiger Woods insists he is ready to challenge for major victory at the US Open and has praised the impact his son Charlie has had on his preparation for Pinehurst No 2.

The 15-time major champion made a record 23rd consecutive cut at The Masters earlier this year before finishing last of those who made it through to the weekend, then missed the cut at the PGA Championship last month.

Woods has played a limited schedule due to injury in recent years but was given a special exemption to feature by the USGA, having failed to qualify automatically for the first time in his professional career, with the former world No 1 confident that his body can handle the latest major test.

Image: Woods has only completed all four rounds of a tournament three times since November 2020

When asked whether he felt physically ready to contend this week, live from Thursday on Sky Sports, Woods told reporters: "Yeah, I do. I feel like I have the strength to be able to do it. It's just a matter of doing it.

"This golf course is going to test every single aspect of your game, especially mentally. The mental discipline that it takes to play this particular golf course, it's going to take a lot. We've been working on that and making sure that I understand the game plan."

Image: Charlie Woods was on the course with his father for practice rounds on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the US Open

Woods: I trust my son with my swing

Woods described the condition of this week's venue - where he finished third in Payne Stewart's 1999 success and runner-up to Michael Campbell in 2005 - as a "great war of attrition", although the course is less undulating than ones he has faced at Augusta National and Valhalla in the first two majors of the year.

The 48-year-old had his son Charlie on the practice range with him ahead of his final round of The Masters in April, where he chatted with his father during the warm-up and helped him work on drills, with the teenager back to support his dad for this week's practice rounds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former PGA Tour winner Notah Begay III discusses Woods' chances of winning his fourth US Open Title at Pinehurst and says this could be his best chance to win his 16th major this year

"I think having Charlie out here is very special," said Woods. "As far as his responsibilities, it's the same. I trust him with my swing and my game. He's seen it more than anybody else in the world. He's seen me hit more golf balls than anyone.

"I tell him what to look for, especially with putting. He gave me a couple little side bits today, which was great, because I get so entrenched in hitting certain putts to certain pins, I tend to forget some of the things I'm working on.

Live US Open Golf Thursday 13th June 12:30pm

"I just want to see the balls rolling. He reminds me every now and again, which is great. We have a great relationship and rapport like that, and it's a wonderful experience for both of us."

Woods: 'Light at the end of the tunnel' to unify men's golf?

The three-time US Open champion was involved in an in-person meeting with PGA Tour subcommittee members and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan last week, as talks continue to unify the men's game.

An initial "framework agreement" between the PIF - which bankrolls the LIV Golf league - the PGA Tour and DP World Tour was announced last June with an initial December deadline, which has been extended, with no date publicly confirmed on when - or if - a deal can be finalised.

Image: Woods plays alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris for the first two rounds of the US Open

"It was productive," Woods said about the meeting. "Is there light at the end of tunnel? I think we're closer to that point than we were pre-meeting. We discussed a lot of different endings and how we get there.

"I think that both sides walked away from the meeting, we all felt very positive. As I said, both sides were looking at different ways to get to the end game. Both sides shared a deep passion for how we need to get there. And yes, there are going to be differences of opinion, but we all want the same thing."

Who will win the US Open? Watch throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.