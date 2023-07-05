The Open: Cameron Smith says St Andrews win was 'overshadowed' ahead of switch to LIV Golf

Defending Open champion Cameron Smith admits his victory at St Andrews last year was overshadowed by his defection to LIV Golf but he nonetheless feels he made the right decision

Cameron Smith has admitted "keyboard warriors" and a "frustrating" victory press conference about his future move to LIV Golf overshadowed his maiden major success at The Open.

Smith will return as defending champion at Royal Liverpool this month, exclusively live on Sky Sports, having produced a stunning final-round 64 at St Andrews to claim a one-shot victory over Cameron Young in last year's contest.

Rumours about the next wave of players set to join the Saudi-backed LIV circuit dominated the week, with Smith left unhappy when asked about his own golfing future immediately after his victory.

The best of the action from a thrilling final round of The 150th Open Championship from St Andrews

"It was definitely, I guess, a frustrating media conference after The Open," Smith said ahead of the latest LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club, beginning on Friday.

"Perhaps a little bit overshadowed that I'd probably just won the biggest tournament that I'll ever play in and someone was asking that, but as I look back on that, it's just a guy trying to do his job.

Cameron Smith recorded five successive birdies to steal the lead from Rory McIlroy in the final round of The 150th Open Championship

"I suppose it was a little bit harder from then onwards, definitely whilst making the decision. Just some nasty stuff, I suppose, said by the keyboard warriors. I knew it was going to be tough, but I feel since I made the decision, I made the right one."

Smith completed the PGA Tour season before later joining LIV Golf at the end of the FedExCup playoffs, the highest-ranked player to join the then-rival circuit, with the Australian winning the LIV Golf Chicago event in his second start.

LIV Golf 'not going anywhere'

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had previously said he did not "see a scenario" where LIV would exist in its current format beyond this season, following the landmark agreement between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and golf's tours.

Sir Nick Faldo echoed Monahan's views during the Betfred British Masters last week, saying he thought the tour would fade away, although Smith is expecting the circuit to continue.

LIV golfers Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter have given their reaction to missing out on playing at The Open later this month

"I really can't see LIV Golf going away," Smith added. "I think team golf is here to stay and if you asked every one of us out here, all the 48 guys, I think everyone has such a good time and everyone enjoys what they're doing out here.

"They love the competition and that team element really brings three or four guys really close that perhaps weren't before. It's good to see. It's unique. I don't think it's going anywhere."

Graeme McDowell and Bubba Watson have opened up about the difficulties they've faced since joining LIV last year

This week's venue is the same course used for the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event last June, with Ian Poulter impressed by the progress the circuit has made in the 13 months since its launch.

"The golf landscape has changed a lot in that period of time," Poulter explained. "I think what LIV has been able to achieve in that window has been very impressive.

"So huge kudos to everybody that's worked as hard as they've worked collectively to have this product out there for the fans, which I think is ground-breaking in a way. I think we offer something a little different, different being good, and I'm pretty excited about where it's going."

The 151st Open takes place from July 20-23, with exclusive coverage throughout tournament week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage of the opening round begins on Thursday July 20 from 6.30am on Sky Sports Golf.