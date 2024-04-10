When is The Masters on Sky Sports? TV times, key coverage and how to watch live from Augusta National

The men’s major golf season kicks off at The Masters on Thursday, with round-the-clock coverage from Augusta National once again exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Jon Rahm returns as defending champion after last year's four-shot victory over former Masters champion Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who went on to win the PGA Championship the following month.

The trio are part of a strong contingent from the LIV Golf League in action at Augusta National, where they will get to tee it up alongside the stars of the PGA Tour for the first time this year.

2022 champion Scottie Scheffler arrives as the overwhelming pre-tournament favourite, having followed a dominant victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational by defending his title at The Players last month, while Rory McIlroy has another chance to complete the career Grand Slam.

Tiger Woods is back in action for the first time since February, with this year's event marking the fifth anniversary of his iconic fifth Masters victory, while Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Åberg are all in the 2024 field and among the players searching for a maiden major title.

When is The Masters on Sky Sports?

Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, even with weather delays likely on the first day, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.

There will be lots of extra action throughout all four days via the red button on Sky Sports Golf, along with Sky Q and Sky Glass, providing plenty of bonus feeds and allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.

The notorious Amen Corner stream will also be available and focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, while a feed of the fourth, fifth and sixth holes will go live each day as soon as the opening group reach that part of the course.

Another stream covering the 15th and 16th hole is also available for every round, while extended coverage of the weekend action begins at both 3pm on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sky Sports Golf will show build-up content and occasional live updates from the course before the global broadcast window starts at 8pm for the third round and 7pm for the final day, with early action available throughout via the red button.

Key TV times (all on Sky Sports Golf unless stated)

Thursday

1400-1930 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day one LIVE!

Red button - Featured Groups, On the Range, Holes 4,5,6, Amen Corner, Holes 15,16

Friday

1400-1930 - Featured Groups LIVE!

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day two LIVE!

Red button - Featured Groups, On the Range, Holes 4,5,6, Amen Corner, Holes 15,16

Saturday

0900-1100 - Masters Breakfast LIVE!

1500-1930 - Live Masters build-up!

1930-0030 - The Masters: Day three LIVE!

Red button - Featured Groups, Holes 4,5,6, On the Range, Amen Corner, Holes 15,16

Sunday

0900-1100 - Masters Breakfast LIVE!

1500-1830 - Live Masters build-up!

1830-0030 - The Masters: Day four LIVE!

Red button - Featured Groups, Holes 4,5,6, On the Range, Amen Corner, Holes 15,16

What else do I need to know?

Masters Breakfast over the weekend will look back at the best of the previous round's action and look to the next day's play, with two hours of live coverage from am on Saturday and Sunday.

Sky Sports News will offer live updates from Augusta National throughout the week, while the Sky Sports App offers news, interviews, highlights and clips, plus a dedicated blog that offers live text commentary from every round.

Sky Sports Golf has documentaries and features from past editions of the event, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.

