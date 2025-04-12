The Masters 2025: TV times, bonus coverage, Amen Corner stream and how to watch live on Sky Sports from Augusta
When is The Masters? How much extra coverage is available on Sky Sports in 2025 and what time does it start? Key TV times for Augusta National, including Featured Groups, Amen Corner and more; Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion and Rory McIlroy chases the career Grand Slam
Saturday 12 April 2025 01:31, UK
We're set for a thrilling weekend at The Masters, with more coverage than ever before from Augusta National exclusively live on Sky Sports.
Justin Rose leads the way on eight under after two rounds, one stroke clear of reigning US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and two ahead of the Grand Slam-chasing Rory McIlroy.
McIlroy rebounded from two double bogeys late on day one to card a superb six-under 66 on Friday and sits in a share of third place with Canada's Corey Conners ahead of the weekend at Augusta National.
World No 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler is one shot further back at five under on a stacked leaderboard after a one-under 71 that included a stunning chip-in birdie at 12 following a lucky bounce out of the bushes.
With Ireland's Shane Lowry and England's Tyrrell Hatton at five under, a back-in-form Viktor Hovland at four under and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa at three under, there are plenty of big name chasing the Green Jacket.
Sky Sports Golf will be showing record hours of live coverage from the 2025 contest, including more action over the final two rounds than previous years. Here's a closer look at the key TV and streaming times and ways to follow all of the action from The Masters…
When is The Masters on Sky Sports?
Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament resumes at 3pm on Saturday, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8pm.
A new addition to this year's coverage also sees a Masters build-up show live from 3pm over the weekend ahead of full coverage starting at 5pm, covering all the action until after the close of play.
On Sky Sports+, Sky Q and Sky Glass customers will have lots of extra action to enjoy, with plenty of bonus feeds allowing you to follow players' progress through various parts of Augusta's famous layout.
What time does coverage start? Key TV times
All on Sky Sports Golf; Timings of the extra feeds are subject to change, based on tee times
Saturday April 12
1500-1700 - Live Masters build-up
1700-0030 - Day three LIVE!
Extra feeds (timings subject to change): 1500 On the Range, 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes four-six, 1645 Amen Corner, 1745 Holes 15 and 16
Sunday April 13
1500-1700 - Live Masters build-up
1700-0030 - Day four LIVE!
Extra feeds (timings subject to change): 1500 On the Range, 1515 Featured Groups, 1530 Holes four-six, 1645 Amen Corner, 1745 Holes 15 and 16
What is the extra coverage on offer?
The On the Range show covers the practice facility at Augusta National, offering news, analysis, interviews and more, while the Featured Groups feed has four groups a day - two early and two late - and offers each shot of the players selected.
The notorious Amen Corner stream focuses on the famous three-hole stretch from the 11th, while a feed of the fourth, fifth and sixth holes will go live each day as soon as the opening group reach that part of the course and another stream covers the 15th and 16th holes.
What other extra coverage is there?
Sky Sports Golf has documentaries and features from past editions of the event, with this year's offering new programmes focused on Jordan Spieth - 10 years on from his maiden major title - and Bernhard Langer ahead of his expected final appearance at Augusta National.
Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley will debate the biggest talking points from The Masters each day during tournament week, with that show at 11am from Friday onwards.
Daily 90-minute highlights will be available on Sky Sports Golf each morning, with the channel showing documentaries and features from past editions of the event, while the final round will be repeated - in full - the Monday after the tournament.
Download the Sky Sports App or visit the Sky Sports website for news, highlights and leaderboard scores throughout the week, with a live text blog running through tournament week, while Sky Sports News will be on-site and provide you with regular updates and exclusive interviews.
