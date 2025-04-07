Tiger Woods: Five-time Masters champion to design new nine-hole course, 'The Patch', near Augusta National

Tiger Woods will design a new nine-hole short course close to The Masters as part of a new partnership with Augusta National Golf Club.

Augusta National and Woods' architecture firm TGR Design will create the new course as part of the renovation of Augusta Municipal Golf Course, commonly known as "The Patch," situated four miles away from the home of The Masters.

The short course will be adjacent to the 18-hole Augusta Municipal Golf Course, which is currently being renovated by Tom Fazio and Beau Welling and expected to open ahead of The Masters next April.

Woods was not in attendance at Augusta National for Monday's announcement, as he continues to recover from surgery after rupturing his Achilles tendon last month, but appeared on video link to reflect on the exciting partnership.

"Partnering with Augusta National Golf Club to serve its surrounding community is truly special," Woods said. "My passion for education and golf dates back a long time, as does my relationship with Augusta National and the city of Augusta.

"This is a transformational opportunity to empower the next generation and deliver meaningful educational programming and access to fun and affordable golf. I am excited to work alongside Augusta National and see both projects become a reality."

Additionally, Woods' TGR Foundation, will construct a TGR Learning Lab in Augusta, Georgia, which will provide access to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education and opportunities for young people.

Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, said the partnership with the former world No 1 will help enrich access to high-quality educational programming and affordable golf in Augusta.

"Today's announcements mark an important milestone for Augusta and deepen the connection our community has with one of our greatest Masters champions, Tiger Woods," Ridley said.

""We are thankful to partner with the TGR Foundation and jointly invest in the Augusta community. This partnership, in the TGR Learning Lab, reflects our shared interest in increasing access to high-quality programming and impacting the next generation in a tangible way.

"At the heart of our effort at The Patch is a commitment to create an affordable and inviting golf experience. Equal importance will be placed on creating opportunities to learn and fall in love with the game as well as developing a pipeline for employment in the golf industry."

