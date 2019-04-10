Flashback: Tom Watson wins Par 3 Contest ahead of 2018 Masters

Tom Watson rolled back the years to win the Par 3 Contest ahead of the 2018 Masters

The Par 3 Contest at Augusta National usually provides plenty of drama and fun on the eve of the Masters and last year's tournament was no exception as Tom Watson claimed an unlikely victory.

Watson became the oldest winner of the Par 3 Contest at the age of 68 as he and fellow legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player all produced superb performances, to the delight of the patrons at Augusta National, with the group a combined 12 under par for the traditional nine-hole event.

Watson played alongside Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus in the nine-hole tournament

Watson, Masters champion in 1977 and 1981, was in inspired form as he birdied six of the first eight holes and made a tricky three-foot putt for par at the last to snatch a one-shot win over England's Tommy Fleetwood and Belgian Thomas Pieters.

Nicklaus finished in a commendable tie for fourth on four under par, although the six-time Masters champion was upstaged at the ninth when his caddie, grandson Gary, recorded a remarkable hole-in-one to prompt the loudest cheers of the day.

0:56 Golfing skills run in the family as Jack Nicklaus' grandson GT hit a hole-in-one during the 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest Golfing skills run in the family as Jack Nicklaus' grandson GT hit a hole-in-one during the 2018 Masters Par 3 Contest

Dylan Frittelli made the first ace of the competition at the eighth hole before Tony Finau holed his tee shot to the eighth, although the big-hitting American then suffered a huge injury scare during his celebrations.

Tony Finau celebrates after making his hole-in-one

After spinning his ball back into the cup from distance, Finau ran up the fairway with arms aloft and then turned to jog backwards when he rolled his left ankle and collapsed to the turf.

0:47 Tony Finau injures his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest ahead of the Masters. Tony Finau injures his ankle celebrating a hole-in-one during the Par 3 Contest ahead of the Masters.

Finau then appeared to pop his ankle joint back into place before limping gingerly towards the green to collect his ball from the hole, although he was able to hit his tee shot to the eighth before withdrawing and he did subsequently play in the Masters.

Live Masters - Par Three Tournament Live on

Fleetwood was one of the early starters and set the early target at five under par, which appeared likely to be good enough for victory until Watson claimed the spoils late in the day, with Pieters coming within a whisker of the ace he needed at the last to force a play-off.