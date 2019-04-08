The Masters: Tommy Fleetwood more comfortable on third Augusta appearance

0:31 Tommy Fleetwood says the Masters holds a special significance for all golfers but he is doing his best to try and prepare in the way he knows works best. Tommy Fleetwood says the Masters holds a special significance for all golfers but he is doing his best to try and prepare in the way he knows works best.

Tommy Fleetwood admits he is starting to feel more comfortable at Augusta as he prepares for his third appearance at the Masters.

The world No 13 missed the cut on his Masters debut in 2017 before finishing in a tie for 17th last year when a third-round 66 propelled him into contention, only for a 74 on Sunday to leave him four under for the week.

The 28-year-old is now hoping for further improvement in Georgia this week as he bids for a maiden major championship.

"I feel great being here this week," Fleetwood said. "I feel now I've been here, this is my third time playing, you really get a sense of the difference in how you feel from year one to year two to year three.

"Year one, it's all so new, and not overwhelming, but there's so much to take in and it's your first time here.



"Year two, you've been here already, so you're more comfortable with it and it just kind of progressed to the point where, I'm not like Freddie Couples stage or anything like that, but I'm getting a better understanding and feeling of the tournament and the course and what that involves."

Fleetwood is aware that his form at the weekend has not always matched that of his play on Thursday and Friday, but he is determined not to let it become a mental burden.

"If you put yourself up there on Friday, you play in the toughest conditions on Saturday," he added. "And if your game is not quite on or if you don't play well, then it looks worse than what it is.

Fleetwood finished in the top 10 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship

"If you get the wrong side of the golf course, then you're struggling.

"But, for sure, putting four rounds of golf together, the 72 holes in a week over the course of four days, it's a long time and it's a lot of golf shots. To win, you're always going to have bad stretches but you have to put four consistent rounds of golf together, or three and then the fourth one needs to go okay.

"A poor round is not going to get it done. That's not easy.

"It really is just a case of letting it happen, and the more you dwell on it and the more you try, it gets harder and harder, so I think just be really happy with the amount of good stuff that I continue to produce."

