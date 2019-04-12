The Masters: Ian Poulter 'a little frustrated' despite staying in the mix

Ian Poulter was pleased to be in contention at the halfway stage of the Masters but there was also a touch of frustration after his second-round 71 at Augusta National.

The 43-year-old Englishman started with a four-under 68 so he is on the heels of the leaders on five under going into the weekend.

Poulter opened up with a bogey on Thursday, but got that back with a birdie at the second before playing par golf until the 12th and 13th where he made back-to-back birdies to briefly take the outright lead on six under.

A bogey at the 14th saw him slip off the pace, which was being set by Francesco Molinari, and he ended his round with four more pars.

Ian Poulter followed his opening 68 with a 71

"I'm a little frustrated with a couple of holes coming in," Poulter told Sky Sports.

"I had a couple of opportunities. I missed a putt at the last there from about 10 feet, [I had] a good up-and-down at 17, but a three-putt was disappointing for me on 14.

"I've played well today, missed a couple of greens, wasn't quite as clinical as yesterday, but it wasn't quite as easy. Even though the greens softened up it took a little bit of adjusting to.

"It's okay, it's on the board and I'm kind of in position and it's going to be a good weekend."

Poulter is well-placed to mount a weekend challenge

Poulter now hopes to remain in contention over the weekend and put himself in a position from where he can challenge for the title on Sunday.

"Just stay patient, have fun," he replied when asked what his game-plan was.

"There's a long way to go in this golf tournament and, if you put yourself in position with nine holes to go, the back nine opens up on Sunday. We've seen it.

"I don't think the course is going to dry out enough to be really firm at the weekend, so as long as I'm there or thereabouts with nine holes to go, and try and be super-aggressive in that position, who knows what can happen.

"We've seen runs of birdies to close out. It's possible. Hopefully I can be in the mix."