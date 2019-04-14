The Masters: Shots of the Day from the third round at Augusta

A near-ace from Francesco Molinari, a monster birdie from Rory McIlroy and more impressive play from Tiger Woods feature in the top shots from an action-packed third round at the Masters.

Molinari went a whisker away from making a hole-in-one at the par-three 12th on his way to opening up a two-shot advantage, while Tiger Woods is in the share of second after a string of big putts helped him to a five-under 67.

Tony Finau came close to an albatross during a lightning start to his Saturday, while a Rickie Fowler chip-in eagle from off the 13th green and a remarkable recovery from the sand by Phil Mickelson also feature.

Finau reached the turn in 30 during the third round

McIlroy's frustrating week continued despite a couple of long-range putts in his third-round 71, as Justin Harding slipped down the leaderboard despite a piece of brilliance on the par-four 17th.

Watch the final round of the Masters live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups from 12.30pm on the red button, with Live from the Masters available from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.