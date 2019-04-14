The Masters: Shots of the Day from the final round at Augusta

Holes-in-one from Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas at the 16th feature among our top shots from the final round at the Masters.

DeChambeau made the 21st ace at the par-three in Augusta National history and he was followed in by Thomas later in the day, shortly after his playing partner Jon Rahm had gone close to a hole-in-one himself.

Alex Noren made his mark at the same hole by holing from a bunker, via the slope, for a birdie.

Champion Tiger Woods produced one of the highlights of his winning round at the seventh, with his second shot spinning back to within two feet of the hole to set up a crucial birdie at the time.

Joint-runner-up Xander Schuaffele holed the putt of the day at the 11th with a curling downhill effort from around 70 feet.

Marc Leishman and Andrew Landry did not feature on the leaderboard, but they also had their moments on the final day, while Matt Kuchar birdied the 10th after a superb approach shot to a couple of inches, and Phil Mickelson did something similar on the fifth.