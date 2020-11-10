The Masters: Shane Lowry says winning the Green Jacket would be 'on par' with The Open victory

Shane Lowry says becoming the first Irishman to ever win the Masters would ensure it is "on par" in stature to his maiden major victory at The Open last year.

The 33-year-old lifted the coveted Claret Jug after claiming a six-shot victory in the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush last July, but he has struggled at Augusta National.

Lowry has only made the cut once - in 2016 when he came tied-39th - in his four previous visits but comes into the rearranged final major of the year on the back of a tied-11th finish at the Houston Open last week.

"If I could ever top Portrush? I think, yeah, I'll struggle, but if I have a chance, it will be around here, you know what I mean," Lowry said.

Shane Lowry is making his fifth appearance at Augusta National

"Like to be the first Irishman to ever wear the green jacket would be pretty special. That's probably one of the only things that could top it.

"Obviously, look, I've worked very hard all my life and I've, you know, really put my mind down to it, and I achieved something very, very special last year.

"Yes, I probably won't ever top that, but if it is, it will maybe be around here. I think to wear a Green Jacket would be just very, very special. You know, I think they will be on par. We'll just wait and see.

"But I'm not going to talk myself up too much. I'm never really one to do that. I just kind of go about my business the way I always do and if I give myself a chance on Sunday, look, I know I can pull something like this off."

Lowry became the sixth Irish major champion - after Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke - and says the country has exceeded expectations on the sport's biggest stages.

"Only one Irishman had won a major up until 2007, Fred Daly," he added. "So we've punched above our weight over the last 12, 13 years, but before that we didn't really. You never know, hopefully this year is our time."

Lowry has failed to contend at both the PGA Championship and US Open since lockdown in his previous two major appearances this year, but is encouraged with his form and the forecast of rain later in the week.

"I'm hoping the time of year kind of changes my look around here and like probably coming in with a bit more form than I ever really have," he said.

"I'm hopeful for the week ahead. I do feel like my game is in a good place. I played nine holes yesterday and feel like the course is great.

"We are going to get a bit of rain, which everybody is going to say is going to suit me, but you know, we just have to wait and see. But yes, I do feel like my game is in a good place after a decent week last week in Houston."

Lowry is targeting low scores on the par-fives

The world No 27 admits his game off the tee will need to be at it is best if he is to stand a chance.

"I've never played the par 5s well around here, and everybody knows, Augusta, you need to play the par 5s well to shoot a decent score," Lowry said.

"I kind of have my eye a little bit on those this week, and hopefully I can get out there Thursday and get off to a good start. And look, you never know what can happen then."

