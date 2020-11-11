The Masters: Best moments from the Par Three Contest at Augusta National

The Par Three Contest at Augusta National has been the traditional curtain-raiser for The Masters since 1960.

However, the fun and family-friendly tournament was cancelled this year due to no patrons being in attendance, and there was no 'competitive' action at the course on the eve of the final major of the year, which gets under way on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

So in the absence of the usual Wednesday evening entertainment from the nine-hole course at Augusta National, we have compiled a video of some of the best moments from the Par Three Contest over the years, featuring stars of the past, the present and maybe the future.

There are plenty of hole-in-ones (including from Jack Nicklaus and his grandson), lots of special family moments and the odd slip-up!

To whet your appetite ahead of the start of The Masters, click play on the video above to watch the best of the Par Three Contest….

