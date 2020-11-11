The Masters: Long-awaited 84th edition of golf major makes return
Tiger Woods returns to Augusta National as the defending champion while Rory McIlroy is bidding to complete the career Grand Slam at his sixth attempt; watch The Masters live on Sky Sports' dedicated channel from Thursday to Sunday with Featured Group coverage from 12.30pm on Thursday
Last Updated: 11/11/20 3:26pm
The Masters is finally here! It's a little later in the year than scheduled, but nevertheless, it has finally arrived and promises to be another drama-filled tournament.
Ahead of the Masters returning for the first time in 19 months, Sky Sports have looked back at other great sporting moments that have been worth waiting for.
Defending champion Tiger Woods will seek to land a 16th major title and win back-to-back Green Jackets at Augusta National for the second time in his career.
Could this year's rearranged edition be the moment for Rory McIlroy to win an elusive Masters and complete a career Grand Slam at his sixth attempt.
