The Masters: Tiger Woods serves 'Augusta Roll' and fajitas at Champions Dinner

Tiger Woods served sushi, steak and chicken fajitas at the traditional Masters Champions Dinner on Tuesday.

Tiger Woods hosted the annual Champions Dinner for the fifth time in his illustrious career on Tuesday evening ahead of his Masters defence at Augusta National.

The 44-year-old American, who ended an 11-year wait to win a 15th major last April, hosted fellow former champions as is tradition, despite the tournament having a different feel amid the coronavirus crisis.

Woods served up a starter of 'The Augusta Roll', consisting of sushi with tempura shrimp, spicy tuna and spices, with 26 of the 33 living Green Jacket winners in attendance alongside club chairman Fred Ridley.

Woods' Champions Dinner menu

The main course was prime steak and chicken fajitas accompanied by grilled vegetables, accompanied by two bottles of red wine, with the three-course meal rounded off with a desert of flan, churros and sopapillas.

The Masters' official Twitter account uploaded behind-the-scenes photos, showing the dinner set-up inside the Trophy Room on the first floor inside the Augusta clubhouse, away from its usual second-floor Library location.

The annual celebration returns - the Champions Dinner. #themasters pic.twitter.com/bUHqYXbGoq — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 11, 2020

The choice of offering was much different to the one served up by Woods in 1998 - after his first Masters success - when the then-21-year-old served cheeseburgers, fries and milkshakes.

Woods hosted a "quarantine style" Champions Dinner of his own in April along his family after the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to be postponed and subsequently rescheduled for November.

The annual dinner has been a tradition at Augusta since Ben Hogan introduced the pre-tournament event following his Masters win in 1951.

Woods will play alongside 2019 Open winner Shane Lowry and 2019 US Amateur champion Andy Ogletree for the opening two rounds, which is closing out the men's major season amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Watch The Masters this week live on Sky Sports, with all four rounds exclusively live on Sky Sports' Masters channel.