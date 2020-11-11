The Masters hole-in-one club: Top 10 aces from Augusta archives after Jon Rahm makes his mark

Jon Rahm has stolen the headlines ahead of The Masters with his two holes-in-one in practice, including his incredible water-skipping effort on Tuesday.

The world No 2 is well-fancied to win his first major this week, but he may need to make another ace in the tournament itself to come out on top against a high-quality field, which would see him join an illustrious group of names with an Augusta National ace on their record.

Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau are two of the most recent additions to The Masters hole-in-one club after they both holed a tee shot at the par-three 16th during the 2019 contest, becoming the 30th and 31st golfers to post a hole-in-one in Masters history.

All aces at the traditional opening men's major of the year have come across Augusta's four iconic par-threes, with Ross Somerville making the first hole-in-one during the inaugural contest in 1934.

Claude Harmon and Curtis Strange are among the other notable names to register a Masters hole-in-one, with the majority of Augusta aces coming in the last 20 years and caught by the TV cameras.

Ian Poulter and Jamie Donaldson are among the players in recent years to hole-out from a tee shot, while Shane Lowry was one of three golfers to make a hole-in-one during a record-breaking final round in the 2016 edition.

We have whittled down the best of the Masters aces into an all-time top 10, with Charley Hoffman and Matt Kuchar's efforts in recent years making the countdown!

