Masters countdown - 4 days to go: Tiger Woods' 'Tiger Slam' hits 20th anniversary

This year's Masters marks the 20th anniversary of Tiger Woods completing arguably golf's greatest-ever achievement at Augusta National.

Already the defending champion at the US Open, Open Championship and PGA Championship, Woods sealed the 'Tiger Slam' of holding all four majors by claiming a two-shot victory in Georgia.

After an opening-round 70 left the American five adrift of early pacesetter Chris Di Marco, Woods followed a six-under 66 with back-to-back 68s to see off a final-day challenge from David Duval and Phil Mickelson.

Woods went into the back nine with a one-shot advantage but found himself alongside Duval at the top of the leaderboard with three holes to play.

A par at the 16th as Duval and Mickelson ran up bogeys restored Woods' narrow cushion, before a birdie at the last confirmed golfing history.

"I don't think I have ever accomplished anything this great," Woods said afterwards. Will his achievement ever be matched again?

