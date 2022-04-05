Sky Sports Masters Podcast: Who will win at Augusta National?
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, the changes to the course, and the food and merchandise at Augusta National all feature in the Sky Sports Masters Podcast; plus a look back at Jennifer Kupcho's win at the Chevron Championship; watch The Masters live on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday
This week's Sky Sports Masters Golf Podcast features a massive preview of the first major of the year at Augusta National.
Sky Sports commentator Andrew Coltart and journalist Ewan Murray join Josh Antmann as they discuss a number of subjects ahead of the start of the tournament on Thursday.
Sophie Walker also calls in to look back on a huge weekend of women's golf as Jennifer Kupcho claimed her maiden victory at the Chevron Championship.
The Masters preview features a discussion about the possibility of Tiger Woods making a remarkable return to action this week and the trio also chat about Rory McIlroy's chances.
The changes to the course and the food and merchandise at Augusta National are also discussed and there is a look back at some favourite Masters moments.
As for the winner? Murray believes the winner of The Masters is the easiest of the majors to predict with a smaller pool of likely victors, but just who is the best of that pool is not easy to determine admits Coltart.
Murray said: "I don't know if easy is the word but I think at The Masters you can discount a lot of players in the field - you could say half of the field they can't or won't win - so if you look at it from a golf betting perspective it's probably the easiest to predict.
"This year is interesting because there is no obvious favourite. You could make a good case for a dozen at least and then probably another dozen who you would say could contend."
Coltart added: "You look at somebody who is standing out - it's (Scottie) Scheffler he's got to world No 1 at the minute. But the numbers are starting to go against him at the moment because you can't keep performing at that level all the time. He only won his first event this year and now he's world No 1.
"You look at (Jon) Rahm, he's not putting well, (Collin) Morikawa is not hitting the iron shots as good. (Viktor) Hovland's pretty good. He's fairly consistent through everything. (Patrick) Cantlay has gone off the boil.
"(Cameron) Smith hasn't played since he won The Players - do you come back after a four-week break and then play well again? (Justin) Thomas has been disappointing. Dustin Johnson hasn't really played an awful lot. (Rory) McIlroy, (Xander) Schauffele, it's absolutely wide open. There's basically no standout."
