Sky Sports Masters Podcast: Who will win at Augusta National?

Will world No 1 Scottie Scheffler win his first major with a victory at The Masters this week?

This week's Sky Sports Masters Golf Podcast features a massive preview of the first major of the year at Augusta National.

Sky Sports commentator Andrew Coltart and journalist Ewan Murray join Josh Antmann as they discuss a number of subjects ahead of the start of the tournament on Thursday.

Sophie Walker also calls in to look back on a huge weekend of women's golf as Jennifer Kupcho claimed her maiden victory at the Chevron Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jennifer Kupcho celebrated her maiden major victory at the Chevron Championship by jumping in the water Jennifer Kupcho celebrated her maiden major victory at the Chevron Championship by jumping in the water

Listen or subscribe on:

The Masters preview features a discussion about the possibility of Tiger Woods making a remarkable return to action this week and the trio also chat about Rory McIlroy's chances.

The changes to the course and the food and merchandise at Augusta National are also discussed and there is a look back at some favourite Masters moments.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley discuss the chances of Tiger Woods claiming a sensational comeback victory at Augusta Brandel Chamblee and Paul McGinley discuss the chances of Tiger Woods claiming a sensational comeback victory at Augusta

As for the winner? Murray believes the winner of The Masters is the easiest of the majors to predict with a smaller pool of likely victors, but just who is the best of that pool is not easy to determine admits Coltart.

The Masters - Live Live on

Murray said: "I don't know if easy is the word but I think at The Masters you can discount a lot of players in the field - you could say half of the field they can't or won't win - so if you look at it from a golf betting perspective it's probably the easiest to predict.

"This year is interesting because there is no obvious favourite. You could make a good case for a dozen at least and then probably another dozen who you would say could contend."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scheffler says he will draw on previous experience of playing with Woods and Phil Mickelson in this year's Masters Scheffler says he will draw on previous experience of playing with Woods and Phil Mickelson in this year's Masters

Coltart added: "You look at somebody who is standing out - it's (Scottie) Scheffler he's got to world No 1 at the minute. But the numbers are starting to go against him at the moment because you can't keep performing at that level all the time. He only won his first event this year and now he's world No 1.

"You look at (Jon) Rahm, he's not putting well, (Collin) Morikawa is not hitting the iron shots as good. (Viktor) Hovland's pretty good. He's fairly consistent through everything. (Patrick) Cantlay has gone off the boil.

Jon Rahm is the bookmakers' favourite to win at Augusta National

"(Cameron) Smith hasn't played since he won The Players - do you come back after a four-week break and then play well again? (Justin) Thomas has been disappointing. Dustin Johnson hasn't really played an awful lot. (Rory) McIlroy, (Xander) Schauffele, it's absolutely wide open. There's basically no standout."

To listen to the full preview and to find out more about who the panel think will win The Masters, download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify or Apple Podcasts! Watch The Masters live on Sky Sports Golf with Featured Group coverage starting at 2pm on Thursday.