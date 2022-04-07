The Masters: Sky Sports announces multi-year extension of broadcast agreement with Augusta National

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player As The Masters gets underway at Augusta - we look back at the history of the legendary Green Jacket As The Masters gets underway at Augusta - we look back at the history of the legendary Green Jacket

Sky Sports will remain the exclusive home of The Masters after agreeing a multi-year extension of the broadcast agreement with Augusta National.

The multi-year deal, first announced during live coverage of the opening round of the 86th Masters, provides Sky Sports with exclusive rights to all four rounds each year from the iconic Georgia venue.

The partnership means Sky Sports remains the home of The Masters in the UK and - starting with this week's tournament - Ireland, giving golf fans extended access to one of the biggest events in the sporting calendar.

Customers will be able to tune into coverage from Featured Groups and the famous Amen Corner, along with a host of other live digital feeds, as well as full highlights from each day's play.

Sky EVP and CEO UK and Europe Stephen van Rooyen said: "We're thrilled to be able to extend our partnership with Augusta National to continue to show this iconic Major Championship, meaning that Sky Sports continues to be the home of golf in the UK & Ireland."

Sky will provide expansive coverage of this year's Masters Tournament, including Amen Corner on YouTube as well as five other digital feeds available.

Golf fans will have the best analysis on offer, including Sky Scope, Virtual Holes, Touchscreen and the Zen Green - along with the Shot Centre during Masters Breakfast - each giving expert insight and bringing you closer than ever to the major action.

Sky Sports is once again the home of golf in 2022, with more live action than ever before as part of a record-breaking year ahead. All four men's majors and all five women's majors are exclusively live on Sky Sports Golf as part of a packed 2022 calendar, with the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour all available to enjoy.

There are additional live events from across the globe, including many of the senior majors and some of the biggest events in the amateur golfing calendar, resulting in an action-packed 12 months ahead on Sky Sports Golf. Golf fans can tune in for round-the-clock coverage on Sky Sports News, along with Sky Sports' social and digital platforms.

