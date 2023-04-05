The Masters: A surprise winner at Augusta National? Players who could challenge for major glory

The Masters regularly produces a first-time major champion or maiden recipient of the Green Jacket, but will that run continue this month at Augusta National?

Scottie Scheffler returns as defending champion after last year's three-shot victory and maiden major title, with the world No 1 among the pre-tournament favourites after an impressive win last month at The Players.

Scheffler has won six times in a 13-month stretch on the PGA Tour and could be come the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend at The Masters, while Rory McIlroy arrives with another opportunity to win the elusive major in the career Grand Slam.

Jon Rahm completes golf's current marquee top three and is already a three-time winner on the PGA Tour in 2023, with the Spaniard holding an impressive record at the opening major of the year.

Woods, Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson are the only players this century to win multiple editions of The Masters, while a maiden major champion has prevailed in nine of the past 12 years.

Could we get a surprise winner of the Green Jacket? Ahead of the tournament, exclusively live on Sky Sports, the Sky Sports Golf team offer their predictions on who could add their name to the list of first-time Masters champions…

Rich Beem

"From what I've seen so far this year, I'd say that the ball striking is there for Justin Rose. Swing-wise he is in great shape, so if the putter holds up then I think he has a great chance of winning.

"Victory earlier this year certainly boosted his confidence and I think his track record around Augusta National is pretty damn good. He has had some fantastic rounds there in the past, narrowly missing out on victory in 2017 and having six top-10s, so it's somewhere he is comfortable."

Andrew Coltart

"It would be no shock to see Cameron Young contending at Augusta, as he's a phenomenal player who finished runner-up at The Open and third in the PGA Championship last year.

"That kid obviously has major pedigree and could at any time make his major breakthrough."

Dame Laura Davies

"Min Woo Lee has progressively been getting better and had a strong end to last year in Australia on the DP World Tour, then started the year well with that runner-up finish in Abu Dhabi. He has been playing well this year on the PGA Tour and I think Augusta National could suit him.

"Another who could impress is Tom Kim, who has already won a couple of times on the PGA Tour and is a great young player. Taking the next step from winning a regular PGA Tour event to a major is a big one, but Kim can be the one to do that."

Tom Kim played a practice round with Tiger Woods, Fred Couples and Rory McIlroy on Monday ahead of The Masters

Nick Dougherty

"Something asked by so many Americans over the years is 'when is Tommy Fleetwood going to win?', but this could be the week where he satisfies that question.

"He has won big events on the DP World Tour, came close at the Valspar Championship last month and had a few near misses on the PGA Tour alongside the two runner-up finishes in majors.

Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood are among those chasing victory at The Masters this week

"Fleetwood would come in under the radar as he hasn't won on the PGA Tour yet, so it's not a winner anyone would necessarily expect, but his game is where it needs to be. He is great from tee to green and if he has a good week on the greens then he has enough experience around that course under his belt."

Ewen Murray

"I've been immensely impressed with Max Homa over the past two years. He is a good putter, has no real weaknesses in his game and is certainly someone who I think can contend at Augusta."

Paul McGinley

"I like Jason Day's chances and I think his game is trending towards winning very shortly. He has a really good record around Augusta and I'm expecting him to win soon, so it could well be at The Masters.

"In terms of a real outside tip, then Kurt Kitayama could be one who could impress. He has a lot of heart, hits the ball a long way and he's a real good competitor, so is the kind of guy who will enjoy the battle around Augusta."

Wayne Riley

"Jason Day was massively out of form for so long but is now showing fine form once again, so could sneak under the radar at The Masters.

Former world No 1 Jason Day is back inside the world's top 50 after an impressive start to the year

"Day is a former world No 1 and former major champion, so has been in those kind of positions before, plus I know that donning the Green Jacket is something that has always been a No 1 ambition."

Sarah Stirk

"Tony Finau has become a really good winner on the PGA Tour now, with five victories to his name after waiting so long for that second. He has become comfortable in the winner's circle and the next big step for Finau now is a major.

Can Tony Finau become golf's latest maiden major champion?

"I've spoken to him before about how he loves the challenge of the majors and what they demand of you physically, but more importantly mentally. Finau thrives on that and also holds a good record at The Masters, with three top-10s in his career, so loves the course.

"I'm sure he would be a massively popular winner!"

