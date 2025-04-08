The Masters: Scottie Scheffler reveals Champions Dinner menu for 2025 pre-major tradition at Augusta National

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler will serve up a 'Texas-inspired' menu for the traditional Champions Dinner ahead of The Masters, with minimal changes to his offering from two years ago.

The annual event takes place on Tuesday evening and is held inside Augusta National's clubhouse, with the attendees reserved exclusively for past winners of the Green Jacket.

The defending champion gets to select the food served, with Scheffler having the opportunity to pick the menu for a second time having followed his maiden major title in 2022 by claiming a four-shot win in last year's contest.

Scheffler revealed 'Scottie-style' sliders and a menu inspired by his home state ahead of his first Champions Dinner, with many of his previous selections remaining for the 2025 edition.

The FedExCup champion has retained the starters of cheeseburger sliders - served Scottie-style - and firecracker shrimp with sweet Thai chilli and sriracha mayo, although he has removed tortilla soup in favour of 'Papa Scheff's meatball and ravioli bites'.

The starter switch to 'Papa Scheff' could be considered a nod to becoming a father since his Masters victory last April, while ravioli was what he was making when sustaining the hand injury on Christmas Day that saw him miss the start of the PGA Tour season.

There is a first course of 'Texas-style chilli', served with cheddar cheese, jalapenos and corn chips, while the main-course options are very similar to what was on offer to the past Masters champions two years earlier.

Image: Scheffler is a two-time winner of The Masters

The Texas ribeye steak has been rebranded as 'wood-fired cowboy ribeye', with blackened redfish the other option, while sides of 'family-style' macaroni and cheese, jalapeno-creamed corn, soy-glazed brussels sprouts and chipotle-lime roasted sweet potatoes are also on offer.

There is a slight change to what accompanies his 'warm chocolate chip skillet cookie' dessert, with vanilla bean ice cream replacing the milk and cookies ice cream on offer previously.

Jon Rahm offered a Spanish feast including 'Mama Rahm's classic lentil stew' and 'Basque ribeye' when he served the menu last year, while Tiger Woods served up a starter of 'The Augusta Roll' ahead of steak and chicken fajitas when he hosted the Champions Dinner ahead of the coronavirus-delayed 2020 Masters.

Ribeye steak and mac and cheese were among the items served by Patrick Reed in 2019 after winning the Green Jacket the previous year, with a Sunday roast (Danny Willett) and Texas BBQ (Jordan Spieth) among the other mains chosen for past menus.

Scheffler will be looking to become the first player to win back-to-back editions of The Masters since Tiger Woods in 2002 and produce the first successful major title defence since Brooks Koepka at the 2018 PGA Championship.

