Ryder Cup 2023: When is the tournament, first tee time, and how to watch live on Sky Sports

When is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The biggest team tournament in golf starts on Friday, September 29 and finishes on Sunday, October 1.

All three days are live on Sky Sports Golf.

Where is the tournament being played?

For the very first time, the Ryder Cup heads to Italy and the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club on the outskirts of the capital, Rome.

The 7,268-yard course, which has staged the Italian Open, was redesigned in recent years with a view to facilitating exciting match-play events - and they certainly come no bigger than this.

When is the first tee on the opening day?

There are no confirmed tee times as yet for 2023.

Back in 2018 when the event was last staged in Europe, in France, the opening Friday match in the fourballs teed off at 7.10am UK time.

Stay close to skysports.com and the app for the latest updates and playing schedule as the event draws nearer.

When and how to watch live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports will be the place to watch all the best build-up, live action and reaction across an extensive week of coverage in Rome.

From preview shows, to the Junior Ryder Cup, the opening ceremony, the ever-dramatic action across five sessions itself, and the crowning of the 2023 champions, you won't want to miss a minute.

Watch live on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

You can also stream all three days of the Ryder Cup on NOW

Friday, September 29

Live coverage of Day 1 Fourballs starts at 6am

Live coverage of Day 1 Foursomes starts at 12pm

Saturday, September 30

Live coverage of Day 2 Fourballs starts at 6am

Live coverage of Day 2 Foursomes starts at 12pm

Sunday, October 1

Live coverage of Day 3 Singles starts at 9am

Who are the captains and who has qualified so far?

EUROPE

Captain: Luke Donald

Automatic qualifiers so far: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland

With three more automatic places still to be filled, the final qualifying tournament to earn Ryder Cup points for Team Europe on the DP World Tour is the Omega European Masters from August 31-September 3.

Donald will then name his six captain's picks on September 4 to complete the line-up.

United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson explains how the captaincy has become a family affair as he reveals that his wife is 'the real captain'

USA

Captain: Zach Johnson

Automatic qualifiers: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele

The BMW Championship on August 20 was the final qualifying tournament for US players. Johnson will name his captain's picks on August 29.

Who are the defending champions?

The USA team won back the Ryder Cup with a thumping 19-9 triumph over Europe at Whistling Straits last time out in 2021, the biggest margin of victory in the modern era of the tournament.

But Europe have not been defeated on home soil since 1993 at the Belfry.