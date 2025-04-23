Ryder Cup 2025: Jose Maria Olazabal returns as vice-captain to Luke Donald for Team Europe's Bethpage Black title defence
Jose Maria Olazabal was captain in 2012 the last time Europe won on American soil at the 'Miracle at Medinah'; Sky Sports is the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 event exclusively live on September 26-28
Wednesday 23 April 2025 10:40, UK
Jose Maria Olazabal has been named as Luke Donald's third vice-captain for Team Europe's bid to retain the Ryder Cup in New York in September, live on Sky Sports.
The 2012 title-winning captain and two-time Masters champion will return to Donald's backroom team alongside the already-confirmed Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn for the September 26-28 contest at Bethpage Black.
Olazabal, 59, is one of the Ryder Cup's most famous and decorated figures.
The Spaniard played seven times between 1987 and 2006, winning the tournament three times outright and also being on the European side that retained the trophy via a tie in 1989.
He formed a formidable partnership with countryman and friend Seve Ballesteros, the duo paired together a record 15 times and claiming 11 match wins and two ties.
Olazabal's nine fourball match wins are the second-most in the competition's history.
As captain, he then oversaw Europe's stunning comeback victory in the 'Miracle at Medinah' in 2012 - the last time either side won away from home.
Olazabal's team came from 10-4 down towards the end of the second day to win by 14.5-13.5 points.
How can I watch the 2025 Ryder Cup?
How can I watch the 2025 Ryder Cup?

Sky Sports will continue to be the home of the Ryder Cup, with all three days of the 2025 edition exclusively live from September 26-28.