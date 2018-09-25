Butch Harmon selects his ultimate USA Ryder Cup team

1:17 Butch Harmon explains his love for the Ryder Cup and the thought process behind his all-time USA team, revealed in a special show on Sky Sports. Butch Harmon explains his love for the Ryder Cup and the thought process behind his all-time USA team, revealed in a special show on Sky Sports.

Butch Harmon has selected his ultimate Ryder Cup team, picking 12 players past and present to represent Team USA.

It was very difficult. I had to go way back in time. I looked at everyone and then I looked at their records. Then I looked at how many points they had won and how many years they had played and that's how I came up with what I came up with.....

Billy Casper

He had a record of 20-10-7, he played in eight Ryder Cups and won 23-and-a-half points - the most any American has ever won. Probably the most under-rated and forgotten champion that we have had in golf. He won so many tournaments, won majors, he was fantastic at match play and that's why I made him my number-one pick.

Gene Littler

Another of the older generation. He played in seven Ryder Cups - 14-5-8 was his record - and won 18 points. Gene the Machine was his nickname when he played. Beautiful, smooth swing, great putter. I had to make him number two.

Raymond Floyd

One of our toughest players of all time. He always partnered with Fred Couples in a lot of matches against the greatest twosome ever in Ballesteros and Olazabal. He had a losing record - 12-16-3 - but he did win 13-and-a-half points and I couldn't have an all-time Ryder Cup team without him because he was the tough guy on the team. He was the ultimate competitor. He didn't want to just beat you, he wanted to annihilate you.

Arnold Palmer

A guy with a 22-8-2 record, won 23 points. Arnold 'The King of Golf', he made golf what it is. He was a great Ryder Cup player, he was a great Ryder Cup captain and he's Arnold Palmer - I couldn't leave him off. He just embraced the Ryder Cup, he loved it, the whole atmosphere of it, the good side of it - the camaraderie. He was one of the ones that really pushed everybody to enjoy the Ryder Cup.

Jack Nicklaus

The greatest champion of all time. He only played in six of them but he had a 17-8-3 record and won 18-and-a-half points. What can you say about Jack Nicklaus? He's the greatest champion our sport's ever seen. He epitomised the class, elegance and greatness of what a player he was and what the Ryder Cup has become. Not only was he a great player, he was a great captain, he was a great ambassador for US golf. You couldn't have an all-time team without him.

Lee Trevino

'The Merry Mex', the man who never stopped talking. He loved the Ryder Cup, he loved the whole atmosphere of it. He was the ultimate match play guy, you couldn't get a better player in match play to have on your team because he grew up playing match play. Head to head with people he was phenomenal.

Lanny Wadkins

Probably one of the toughest competitors that has ever played this game. He has a fabulous record - 21-11-3 - but if you talk about a Ryder Cup guy you didn't want to play, he would be that guy. He was just a mean, tough competitor. He was not going to give you an inch, he would make you putt a six-incher if he thought it would make you upset. He was just the ultimate guy that you always wanted to have on your team.

Tom Kite

Very quiet, hard worker, US Open champion, one of the all-time most consistent players that's ever played. A Ryder Cup record of 15-9-4, he was the dependable guy. You always knew that Tom was never going to have a high number or make a mistake. You could always count on him to give 150 per cent. Not flamboyant, just went about his business the same way. Really, really a good player.

Hale Irwin

Another fierce competitor. 13-5-2 is his record. Another US Open champion. Truly one of the tough competitors that we have. He would just look you in the eye and his eyes were telling you he was going to kick you in the tail and that's how he was. You'd go to war with him, you'd want him on your side.

Davis Love III

He was a guy that you want on the team because when he played he was one of the longest hitters in the game and he could overpower a golf course. He could be intimidating with his length. A very nice man, probably the nicest of all 12 that I am picking and probably the one that was closest to everyone on the other team. But I liked the way he played golf and I liked the way he fit in with everyone else on his team.

Phil Mickelson

This guy has played in 11 Ryder Cups but he has losing record of 18-20-7. How could you not have him in a match play situation? The guy can hit it all over the place and win a hole and I just had to put him on the team. He is like a captain in the team, especially with the young players - they all look up to him and he's great to be around. He's been a great leader of every Ryder Cup team.

Tiger Woods

The man's record is horrendous - 13-17-3 - but he's my last pick. Probably the best player that I've ever seen play golf. You are never going to have an all-time Ryder Cup team without him on it.

