The Masters: Francesco Molinari to relish Tiger Woods challenge

Francesco Molinari takes a two-shot lead into the final round of the Masters

Butch Harmon assesses Francesco Molinari's Masters hopes and predicts what the winning score could be at Augusta National.

Find great courses near you with GOLFNOW location Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Molinari is just so consistent. He drives the ball so beautifully, has great iron play and is putting well. He knows that he's playing the best he has ever played in his life and confident in everything he does.

I liked his post-round interview, where he said that he was just going to do what he can do and was calm about everything. You can see that his head is in the right place and that physically he is in the right place.

The work he has done on his putting with Phil Kenyon is unbelievable and this, to me, was the part of the game that previously stopped him from being a great player.

When you look at his putts they go into the middle of the cup and he just looks so solid when standing over them. He has beautiful pace, his stroke isn't too long and everything about it reeks of confidence.

He won the Open Championship last year, but this will be a little different as we are going out in threeballs tomorrow and he will be in the Tiger Woods group. Having said that, I think the way he plays now means he relishes this tee time tomorrow.

Koepka contending

We haven't seen the type of run from Brooks Koepka yet where he makes four or five birdies in a row, but he's due for that because he has played well enough do it.

Koepka has won three of the last seven majors

It just hasn't happened for him yet this week, but you can't count him out yet. Eight under is about as low as you can probably go with the lead at 13 under, but five shots can be made up quickly on this course.

I think 15 under is the number to win on Sunday depending on how bad the weather is, so it's going to be hard for those more than four or five strokes back to get up there.

Players aren't going to be shooting 64 like they were in the third round and Sunday in a major is completely different to any of the previous three rounds.

Somebody is going to have to come out of the box and put some heat on Molinari, or he is just going to have a wonderful day!

Live: Masters Breakfast Live on

Watch the final round of the Masters live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins with Featured Groups from 12.30pm on the red button, with Live from the Masters available from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf.