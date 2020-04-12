The Masters: Why Tiger Woods' Augusta victory is his greatest win

Tiger Woods claimed a fifth Masters title at Augusta

Butch Harmon praised Tiger Woods for returning to major glory at the Masters and explained why his Augusta victory could be his best ever.

When you look at this performance and how well he played and under the pressure he played under, I think it's the greatest win Tiger has ever had in any championship - and he's had a lot of them!

This win is great not only for golf but also for Tiger Woods, so I couldn't be happier for him and his family right now. Here's a man that didn't know if he would ever play golf again, then didn't know if he could play at a level he was accustomed to playing.

Tiger was humbled by his own mistakes and the things he went through that he created himself, but he has come out the other side. He went got himself some help, he got his body right and then had to work on his golf game.

I have always said that you can never say never with Tiger, because he's such a great player. I'm not sure I thought he could ever win a major again, because I was just going to be happy if he could play and compete again.

It wasn't happening on the front nine, where he got some birdies and made some bogeys, but when the boys rinsed it on 12 it was game on and Tiger took advantage of it. What I took from today is when he knew he had a chance, he put the hammer down.

What we saw at Carnoustie last year was special and what we saw at the Tour Championship last year was special so you could see this building, but Tiger still had to go out and do it.

Woods' victory is his 15th major title

For me, there's no doubt that Jack Nicklaus is the greatest champion that has ever played the game, but Tiger Woods, for me, is the greatest player ever in golf and today he showed us again why.

He became the Tiger of old and the Tiger we all fell in love with all those years ago. This is almost the re-make of Tiger and I've never seen him show emotion like that, at any time in his life or when he has won any tournament.

You're looking at a man who was in complete control of what he knows how to do. Last year he was close to being back but now he's definitely back, so the golfing world needs to watch out!