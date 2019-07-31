Women's British Open: Catriona Matthew talks Solheim Cup plans

3:03 Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew looks at how Team Europe is shaping up and discusses the players who could still feature at Gleneagles. Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew looks at how Team Europe is shaping up and discusses the players who could still feature at Gleneagles.

Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew will be keeping watch on a number of her potential European side at this week’s AIG Women’s British Open.

The final women's major of the year is the penultimate event in Solheim Cup qualification, with Matthew completing her line-up after next week's Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open.

The eight leading players in the standings after next week will qualify automatically for Gleneagles and the remaining four spots will be announced on August 12, live on Sky Sports, with Matthew expecting a number of players to try and stake their claiming over the next two tournaments.

Georgia Hall is defending Women's British Open champion and is likely to feature for Team Europe

"Obviously there's still lots of permutations that could happen," Matthew said. "This being a major, there's loads of LET points on offer and world ranking points.

"It's kind of a tense time for the players, and it's obviously going to be tricky telling the ones who don't quite make it, so it's always on your mind. If someone comes out and wins this event, or next week, they could come out from nowhere.

Charley Hull partnered Mel Reid on the opening day of the 2017 contest

"I've got a kind of group of people I'm looking at, but obviously kind of got half an eye on others who could still come out and have a great couple of weeks these two weeks."

Carlota Ciganda currently tops the standings after her top-10 finish at the Evian Championship, with Caroline Hedwall and Anne Van Dam - a three-time Ladies European Tour player in the past year - immediately below her in the standings.

Ciganda has played in the last three Solheim Cups

Defending Women's British Open champion Georgia Hall and fellow Englishwoman Charley Hull are next in the standings based on their world rankings, with Azahara Munoz, Caroline Masson and Anna Nordqvist the other three currently in the automatic qualifying positions.

Bronte Law - the highest-ranked British player in the field - joins the likes of Melissa Reid, Jodi Ewart Shadoff and Meghan MacLaren also looking for a high finish at Woburn to make a late charge into Team Europe.

