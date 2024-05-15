PGA Championship: Is Rory McIlroy the man to beat for major glory at Valhalla rather than Scottie Scheffler?

Former major champion Rich Beem reflects on Rory McIlroy's impressive back-to-back PGA Tour victories ahead of the PGA Championship and looks at whether he can continue his impressive form at Valhalla...

I don't know if there's enough superlatives in the dictionary to express how fun it is to watch McIlroy right now. The way he played Quail Hollow over the weekend, taking on the golf course by bringing out the driver at every opportunity, was just a blast.

It was like the harder he was swinging the ball, the straighter it seemed to go. He was on the verge of dismantling the golf course on the Friday but it didn't kick in until the Sunday, when he showed just what he can do and left everybody else with no chance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow

I feel bad for Xander Schauffele a bit because of how much everybody's talking about how he didn't step up on the final day. His putting wasn't great and he looked a little tentative, although he was never going to keep up when Mcllroy kicked it into high gear - the performance was almost otherworldly!

You would think that playing with Shane Lowry at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans last month will have allowed McIlroy to take the reins off a bit and find this form, playing with a bit more freedom and just having fun - a bit like playing as a young kid.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Kit Alexander says Rory McIlroy's performance at the Wells Fargo Championship was as good as he has played in a few years

The rough here at Valhalla is nowhere near as significant as it can be for a PGA Championship and the fairways are a little on the generous side, so it's conditions that could certainly suit McIlroy's game.

If McIlroy impresses with the driver again, then I don't see any reason in the world - other than a certain Scottie Scheffler - why he can't win this week. Scheffler has been in brilliant form, but it will be interesting how much the birth of his son has impacted his prep going into this week.

Image: McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler are the two pre-tournament favourites heading into the PGA Championship

If you say any name besides McIlroy or Scheffler will win the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday, you will probably be considered a bit silly, but there will be plenty of others who will want to try and stop them.

How about Jordan Spieth? It's really funny how soon we forget about Spieth still going for the career Grand Slam, just because he's not in 'great form', as this is a guy who can turn it loose at any given point.

Live PGA Championship Golf Thursday 16th May 1:00pm

Golf is a funny game and you never know when you're going to hit your stride. This course is a little generous off the tee and requires a damn good short game. He will win again at some point, so why not this week?!

'My family persuaded me to play!'

It's a long week at the PGA Championship because of the amount of work and golf that I'm trying to squeeze in together, but it's an event I'm really looking forward to. I have the family with me here this week and it's actually because of them that I'm playing.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

These golf courses aren't getting any shorter or easier. I played 12 holes of Oak Hill last year and saw how hard that course was, so I wasn't sure whether I was going to play many more of these.

I told my family that it can be a bit of a grind playing when they weren't around and that I would if they showed up, so when they said they would be there then I was always going to be.

Image: Rich Beem celebrated PGA Championship victory in 2002, finishing one shot ahead of Tiger Woods

A little bit of a lesson from Tim Barter has helped me immensely. I'm hitting the ball as good as I have in a long time and I'm actually excited about how it is all going. So if I keep it in play then you know I've got a chance of having some fun this week.

Hopefully I can make a couple of birdies here and there to put a smile on my face. We're slogging it out and it'll be interesting to see how beastly this course becomes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of this week's PGA Championship, check out some of the best shots in the tournament's history

The odds are always against you, but it's not like I've forgotten how to play - I just don't do it as often! There's a few holes that I can handle and plenty that can cause some problems. I've just got to make sure I take care of the par-fives and then hang on for dear life at the others!

Who will win the PGA Championship? Watch live on Sky Sports! Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.