PGA Championship 2024 tee times: Rory McIlroy grouped with Dustin Johnson as Scottie Scheffler plays alongside major winners

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The men’s major season continues with the PGA Championship at Valhalla, with extended coverage from May 16-19 live on Sky Sports The men’s major season continues with the PGA Championship at Valhalla, with extended coverage from May 16-19 live on Sky Sports

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler has been grouped alongside fellow reigning major champions Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship at Valhalla.

Scheffler, who has victory at The Masters among four wins in his last five starts, has been given a late-early draw alongside US Open champion Clark and Champion Golfer of the Year Harman.

The trio will tee-off in the afternoon wave at 2.13pm local time (7.13pm BST), with Scheffler - who became a father last week - looking to become the first player since Jordan Spieth in 2015 to win the first two majors of the calendar year.

Scottie Scheffler is looking to become a three-time major champion

Spieth begins his latest bid to complete the career Grand Slam in a threeball with Max Homa and defending champion Brooks Koepka, aiming for a sixth major title and fourth at the PGA Championship, with that group starting at 1.37pm BST on Thursday.

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

Rory McIlroy has an early-late draw as he chases a third victory in as many starts and elusive fifth major title, at the same venue where he claimed his most recent major success in 2014, with the Northern Irishman in a marquee group with former world No 1s Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose.

Club professional Michael Block will hit the opening tee shot, a year on from dominating the headlines after making a

hole-in-one alongside McIlroy in the final round of a tied-15th finish. Block is grouped with Europe's Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and 2003 winner Shaun Micheel.

Thursday's key tee times (all BST)

USA unless stated; *denotes starting on 10th hole

1253* Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Josh Antmann, Zane Scotland and Oli Fisher discuss whether Ludvig Åberg could prove to be Scottie Scheffler's biggest rival over the coming months Josh Antmann, Zane Scotland and Oli Fisher discuss whether Ludvig Åberg could prove to be Scottie Scheffler's biggest rival over the coming months

1304* Tiger Woods, Adam Scott (Aus), Keegan Bradley

1315* Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng)

1326* Viktor Hovland (Nor), Cameron Smith (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1337* Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a closer look at Brooks Koepka's five major victories, with three coming at the PGA Championship Take a closer look at Brooks Koepka's five major victories, with three coming at the PGA Championship

1851 Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1902 Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Esp), Cameron Young

1913 Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

Live PGA Championship Golf Live on

When is coverage live on Sky Sports?

Sky Sports is once again the home of the PGA Championship, with over 40 hours of live coverage from the four tournament days and a host of extra tournament programming throughout the week.

Live coverage from the tournament itself begins from 1pm on Thursday and Friday on Sky Sports Golf, while the action is scheduled to get under way from 2pm over the weekend and run through until long after close of play.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Kit Alexander says Rory McIlroy's performance at the Wells Fargo Championship was as good as he has played in a few years Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Kit Alexander says Rory McIlroy's performance at the Wells Fargo Championship was as good as he has played in a few years

There will be daily highlights available each morning, along with an extended programme of Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee debating the best of the day's play, while the final round will be shown - in full - the day after the tournament.

Who will win the PGA Championship? Watch live on Sky Sports! Live coverage begins on Thursday from 1pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, majors and more with NOW.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.