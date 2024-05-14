PGA Championship 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for second round at Valhalla

The full list of groupings and tee times for the second round of the 106th PGA Championship, held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

All times BST; USA unless stated

*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)

Starting at Hole One

1215 Rich Beem, Kazuma Kobori (Jpn), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

1226 Josh Bevell [CFPT], Aaron Rai (Eng), Jordan Smith (Eng)

1237 Charley Hoffman, Jesse Mueller [CFPT], Andrew Putnam

1248 Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Alexander Noren (Swe)

1259 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), JT Poston, YE Yang (Kor)

1310 Jason Dufner, Jake Knapp, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1321 Thomas Detry (Bel), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jimmy Walker

1332 Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Luke List

1343 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Beau Hossler, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1354 Keith Mitchell, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brendon Todd

1405 Brice Garnett, John Somers [CFPT], Jesper Svensson (Swe)

1416 Evan Bowser [CFPT], Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Alejandro Tosti (Arg)

1427 Chris Gotterup, Vincent Norrman (Swe), Wyatt Worthington II [CFPT]

1745 Tyler Collet [CFPT], Doug Ghim, Adrian Meronk (Pol)

1756 Larkin Gross [CFPT], Lucas Herbert (Aus), Grayson Murray

1807 Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1818 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1829 Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott (Aus), Tiger Woods

1840 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)

1851 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1902 Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

1913 Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sahith Theegala

1924 Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

Tommy Fleetwood is looking to become the first English winner of the PGA Championship since 2019

1935 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Sepp Straka (Aut), Nick Taylor (Can)

1946 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Ben Griffin, Andrew Svoboda [CFPT]

1957 Preston Cole [CFPT], Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Tim Widing (Swe),

Starting at hole 10

1220 Matt Dobyns [CFPT], Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), David Puig (Esp)

1231 Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Tracy Phillips [CFPT]

1242 Cameron Davis (Aus), Harris English, Talor Gooch

1253 Jason Day (Aus), Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1304 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Min-Woo Lee (Aus)

1315 Tom Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Gary Woodland

1326 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa

1337 Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Esp), Cameron Young

1348 Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

1359 Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas (Col), Will Zalatoris

1410 Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Patrick Reed

1421 Mark Hubbard, Brad Marek [CFPT], Maverick McNealy

1432 SH Kim (Kor), Braden Shattuck [CFPT], CT Pan (Tpe)

1740 Michael Block [CFPT], Luke Donald (Eng), Shaun Micheel

1751 Jeffrey Kellen [CFPT], Ben Kohles, Alex Smalley

1802 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Josh Speight [CFPT], Matt Wallace (Eng)

1813 Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Zac Oakley [CFPT], Adam Svensson (Can)

1824 Adam Hadwin (Can), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1835 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe), Eric Cole

1846 Corey Conners (Can), Nick Dunlap, Adam Schenk

1857 John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1908 Kurt Kitayama, Peter Malnati, Victor Perez (Fra)

1919 Zac Blair, Ben Polland [CFPT], Ryan van Velzen (Rsa)

1930 KH Lee (Kor), Sami Valimaki (Fin), Jeremy Wells [CFPT]

1941 Jared Jones [CFPT], Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

1952 Kyle Mendoza [CFPT], Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

