Women's golf in 2023: Solheim Cup excitement, new major stars and ways to grow the game

Can Charley Hull claim a maiden major victory in 2024?

Professional golf right now seems in a limbo state. At a crossroads. And whilst the focus is on the men's game, it is also the case in the women's game too.

There's no point me speculating at this point, as I genuinely don't know the details, but I would be surprised if this time next year things look the same as they do now.

The past 12 months has brought more of the same: new faces lifting major trophies, Europe with the Solheim Cup and plenty of prize fund increases. However, the women's pro game still struggles for attention.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Suzann Pettersen was presented with the Solheim Cup after Europe retained and began joyous celebrations with her team Suzann Pettersen was presented with the Solheim Cup after Europe retained and began joyous celebrations with her team

In the year past, it seemed that every time there was the opportunity to put the women's game in the spotlight, some mega news broke in the men's game to distract. Watching from close quarters, I do feel that some of the biggest names in the game don't help.

There seems to be a bit of a mistrust of the media. They see the press conference as a burden rather than an opportunity. In my opinion, it's part of their role, like playing in the week's pro-am. I understand not everyone enjoys the limelight, but get better at it - like their wedge play - and they might enjoy it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida Highlights from the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida

Who stood out in 2023?

The most impressive player of the year was Lilia Vu. Even after winning the year's first major, the Chevron Championship, she was awash with self-doubt, thinking she might be a one-hit wonder until she squashed home hopes and Charley Hull to win the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath.

My favourite win of the year was Celine Boutier's at the Evian Championship. To win like that on home soil was so impressive. The Evian Championship often gets dismissed in some quarters as a major only in name, but I disagree.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France Highlights from day four of the Evian Championship at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France

It's certainly building a legacy as a major. As new faces appear in the game, they will want to be part of that, especially as it is the only permanent home for any of the women's majors.

Like all the majors, the prize money over the last five years has exploded and other events are also keeping up. The CME Tour Championship, the season ender on the LPGA Tour, will see the champion take home $4m. On the Ladies European Tour, the Aramco Saudi Ladies International has a prize fund of $5m. This is significant.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as Lilia Vu claimed her second major title of the season Highlights from the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as Lilia Vu claimed her second major title of the season

Big business is taking the women's game seriously. Hopefully, others can do the same. I include the TV coverage in that too. We can certainly do things better.

Can Europe make more Solheim Cup history?

The Solheim Cup was clearly a standout week in the calendar. Carlota Ciganda correctly grabbed the headlines, but my greatest memory will be of the back-nine charge and comeback from Caroline Hedwall. There was Linn Grant and Maja Stark, a partnership that will only get stronger.

Players like Charley Hull, Georgia Hall and Celine Boutier were not at their best that week and Europe still kept hold of the cup, which is testament to the superb captaincy of Suzann Pettersen. From 4-0 down after the first session, it takes something special to emerge as Team Europe did.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain

Suzann and Stacy Lewis get to do it all again as captains this coming September in the USA. It would be amazing if Europe can remain undefeated for a fourth successive time.

The expectation is some of the players from that European team, like Ciganda, Hull and Grant, are ready for the next step in their game and to become major champions. There is no doubt they have the game, but there is now a depth in women's golf that makes it harder than ever to win one of the big five.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe celebrated retaining the Solheim Cup by jumping in a swimming pool! Team Europe celebrated retaining the Solheim Cup by jumping in a swimming pool!

If you want me to name a repeat major winner in 2024 from our champions of 2023 it would be Ruoning Yin. The Chinese player does not get the publicity she deserves yet, but when I watch her play, I see someone with that "x factor". And from talking to those around her, she does nothing but impress in her attitude, mindset, and game.

The Ladies European Tour gets back under way in February in Kenya, where the rookies will mix it with zebras and giraffes. By then, I will be itching to get plane hopping again and bring you the stories with Sophie Walker and the team. Another exciting year ahead for sure, and hopefully you will join us on Sky Sports Golf.

Watch all the women's majors, the Solheim Cup, the Ryder Cup and the end of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour seasons exclusively live over the coming months on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the Ladies European Tour and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for six months.