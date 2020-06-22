PGA Championship to be played without fans at TPC Harding Park

Brooks Koepka is a two-time winner of the PGA Championship

The PGA Championship, the opening men's major of the year, will be played without spectators this August.

The City of San Francisco and the PGA of America jointly announced that the contest, scheduled for August 6-9 at TPC Harding Park, would take place without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tournament officials initially hoped that crowds could be admitted to the event, where Brooks Koepka is chasing a historic three-peat, with the decision to play 'behind closed doors' made in coordination with the state of California and city and county of San Francisco.

"We are both inspired and honored to 'play on'," said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh. "In doing so, we will spotlight not only the beauty of TPC Harding Park, but the fortitude of San Francisco and its remarkable people.

"We'd like to thank the state of California and the city and county of San Francisco for being terrific partners in helping us get to this place.

TPC Harding is hosting a major for the first time

"While the local community cannot be with us physically on-site, we will certainly carry their spirit of resilience and unity with us as we stage our major championship, on their behalf, for all the world to see and enjoy."

Koepka followed his two-shot victory in 2018 with a wire-to-wire win of the Wanamaker Trophy at Bethpage Black last year, with the world No 3 now aiming to become the first player to win the same major three consecutive times since Australia's Peter Thomson at The Open from 1954-56.

The tournament was originally due to be held from May 14-17, only to be postponed in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak and rearranged as part of the PGA Tour's revised 2020 schedule.

The PGA Tour resumed on June 11 with the Charles Schwab Challenge, the first of at least five events without spectators, while the European Tour will also play with no crowds when their season gets back underway in July.

