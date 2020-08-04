PGA Championship: Tee times for opening round at TPC Harding Park

Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth have been grouped with Justin Rose at the PGA Championship

Groups and tee times for the opening round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in California.

USA unless stated, all times BST

Starting at hole 1

1500 Jeff Hart, Brian Harman, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai)

1511 Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley

1522 Sung Kang (Kor), John O'Leary (Irl), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)

1533 Russell Henley, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)

1544 Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson

1555 Lucas Glover, Bud Cauley, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

Hatton is chasing a maiden major title

1606 Rich Beem, Alex Beach, Shaun Micheel

1617 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Jason Kokrak

1628 Danny Lee (Nzl), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Vaughn Taylor

1639 Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab (Aut), Brendan Steele

1650 Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez (Fra)

1701 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis (Eng)

1712 David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Harris English

2030 J.r. Roth, Tyler Duncan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)

2041 Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr., Joost Luiten (Ned)

2052 Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris (Rsa)

2103 Brandt Snedeker, Adam Hadwin (Can), Xinjun Zhang (Chn)

2114 Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert Macintyre (Sco)

2125 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Graeme McDowell (NIrl)

2136 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

2147 Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott (Aus)

2158 Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm (Spa), Sergio Garcia (Spa)

Rahm is one of five players with a chance of ending the week as world No 1

2209 Paul Casey (Eng), Ian Poulter (Eng), Webb Simpson

2220 Matt Wallace (Eng), Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman (Aus)

2231 Sepp Straka (Aut), Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo Kim (Kor)

2242 Justin Bertsch, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)

Starting at hole 10

1505 Daniel Balin, Scottie Scheffler, Tom Hoge

1516 Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Nick Taylor (Can)

1527 Tony Finau, Danny Willett (Eng), Patrick Cantlay

1538 Jason Dufner, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jason Day (Aus)

1549 Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker

1600 Collin Morikawa, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Zach Johnson

1611 Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry (Irl)

1622 Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng)

Spieth has another chance to complete golf's Grand Slam

1633 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas

1644 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Max Homa, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)

1655 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Joohyung Kim (Kor)

1706 Corey Conners (Can), Zachary J Johnson, Chez Reavie

1717 Alex Knoll, Scott Piercy, Andrew Putnam

2025 Kurt Kitayama, Bob Sowards, Richy Werenski

2036 Haotong Li (Chn), Ben Cook, Jorge Campillo (Spa)

2047 Talor Gooch, Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Sungjae Im (Kor)

2058 JT Poston, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Harold Varner III

2109 Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Cameron Tringale

2120 Brian Stuard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel

2131 Matt Jones (Aus), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Kevin Streelman

2142 Davis Love III, Jimmy Walker, Keegan Bradley

2153 Cameron Smith (Aus), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ

2204 Wyndham Clark, Troy Merritt, Chan Kim

2215 Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd

2226 Jordan Gibb (Eng), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Mark Hubbard

2237 Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Adam Long

