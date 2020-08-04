PGA Championship: Tee times for opening round at TPC Harding Park
Watch the opening round of the PGA Championship live on Thursday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf
By Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 04/08/20 8:39pm
Groups and tee times for the opening round of the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in California.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland
USA unless stated, all times BST
Starting at hole 1
1500 Jeff Hart, Brian Harman, Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai)
1511 Andrew Landry, Rod Perry, Nate Lashley
1522 Sung Kang (Kor), John O'Leary (Irl), Dylan Frittelli (Rsa)
1533 Russell Henley, Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa), Carlos Ortiz (Mex)
1544 Ryan Palmer, Kevin Kisner, Michael Thompson
1555 Lucas Glover, Bud Cauley, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)
1606 Rich Beem, Alex Beach, Shaun Micheel
1617 Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Ryo Ishikawa (Jpn), Jason Kokrak
1628 Danny Lee (Nzl), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Vaughn Taylor
1639 Keith Mitchell, Matthias Schwab (Aut), Brendan Steele
1650 Joel Dahmen, Luke List, Victor Perez (Fra)
1701 Mike Lorenzo-Vera (Fra), Marty Jertson, Tom Lewis (Eng)
Live PGA Championship Golf
August 6, 2020, 6:00pm
Live on
1712 David Muttitt, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Harris English
2030 J.r. Roth, Tyler Duncan, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa)
2041 Lanto Griffin, Rich Berberian Jr., Joost Luiten (Ned)
2052 Jim Herman, Rob Labritz, Shaun Norris (Rsa)
2103 Brandt Snedeker, Adam Hadwin (Can), Xinjun Zhang (Chn)
When's the PGA on Sky Sports
A look at the key TV times and ways to watch the PGA Championship this week.
2114 Kevin Na, Patrick Reed, Robert Macintyre (Sco)
2125 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Graeme McDowell (NIrl)
2136 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)
2147 Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott (Aus)
2158 Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm (Spa), Sergio Garcia (Spa)
2209 Paul Casey (Eng), Ian Poulter (Eng), Webb Simpson
2220 Matt Wallace (Eng), Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman (Aus)
2231 Sepp Straka (Aut), Ryan Vermeer, Si Woo Kim (Kor)
2242 Justin Bertsch, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Benjamin Hebert (Fra)
Starting at hole 10
1505 Daniel Balin, Scottie Scheffler, Tom Hoge
1516 Mike Auterson, Rory Sabbatini (Svk), Nick Taylor (Can)
1527 Tony Finau, Danny Willett (Eng), Patrick Cantlay
Live PGA Championship Golf
August 6, 2020, 7:00pm
Live on
1538 Jason Dufner, Martin Kaymer (Ger), Jason Day (Aus)
1549 Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele, Steve Stricker
1600 Collin Morikawa, Henrik Stenson (Swe), Zach Johnson
1611 Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry (Irl)
1622 Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose (Eng)
1633 Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas
1644 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Max Homa, Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng)
1655 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Joohyung Kim (Kor)
1706 Corey Conners (Can), Zachary J Johnson, Chez Reavie
1717 Alex Knoll, Scott Piercy, Andrew Putnam
2025 Kurt Kitayama, Bob Sowards, Richy Werenski
2036 Haotong Li (Chn), Ben Cook, Jorge Campillo (Spa)
2047 Talor Gooch, Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Sungjae Im (Kor)
2058 JT Poston, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Harold Varner III
2109 Ken Tanigawa, Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Cameron Tringale
2120 Brian Stuard, Jim Furyk, Billy Horschel
2131 Matt Jones (Aus), Jazz Janewattananond (Tha), Kevin Streelman
2142 Davis Love III, Jimmy Walker, Keegan Bradley
2153 Cameron Smith (Aus), Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ
2204 Wyndham Clark, Troy Merritt, Chan Kim
2215 Doc Redman, Jason Caron, Brendon Todd
2226 Jordan Gibb (Eng), Lucas Herbert (Aus), Mark Hubbard
2237 Shawn Warren, Marcus Kinhult (Swe), Adam Long
Who will win the PGA Championship? Watch the opening round live on Thursday from 6pm on Sky Sports Golf and 7pm on Sky Sports Main Event!