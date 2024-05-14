PGA Championship 2024 tee times: Full groupings and UK start times for first round at Valhalla

Groupings and tee times for the opening round of the 106th PGA Championship, held at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

All times BST; USA unless stated

*CFPT means member of Corebridge Financial PGA Team (PGA professionals)

Starting at Hole One

1215 Michael Block [CFPT], Luke Donald (Eng), Shaun Micheel

1226 Jeffrey Kellen [CFPT], Ben Kohles, Alex Smalley

1237 Ryan Fox (Nzl), Josh Speight [CFPT], Matt Wallace (Eng)

1248 Ryo Hisatsune (Jpn), Zac Oakley [CFPT], Adam Svensson (Can)

1259 Adam Hadwin (Can), Martin Kaymer (Ger), Taylor Pendrith (Can)

1310 Byeong Hun An (Kor), Alexander Bjork (Swe), Eric Cole

1321 Corey Conners (Can), Nick Dunlap, Adam Schenk

1332 John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1343 Kurt Kitayama, Peter Malnati, Victor Perez (Fra)

1354 Zac Blair, Ben Polland [CFPT], Ryan van Velzen (Rsa)

1405 KH Lee (Kor), Sami Valimaki (Fin), Jeremy Wells [CFPT]

1416 Jared Jones [CFPT], Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

1427 Kyle Mendoza [CFPT], Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen (Rsa)

1745 Matt Dobyns [CFPT], Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), David Puig (Esp)

1756 Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima (Jpn), Tracy Phillips [CFPT]

1807 Cameron Davis (Aus), Harris English, Talor Gooch

1818 Jason Day (Aus), Nicolai Hoejgaard (Den), Shane Lowry (Irl)

1829 Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1840 Tom Kim (Kor), Joaquin Niemann (Chl), Gary Woodland

1851 Matthew Fitzpatrick (Eng), Phil Mickelson, Collin Morikawa

1902 Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm (Esp), Cameron Young

1913 Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

1924 Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas (Col), Will Zalatoris

1935 Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington (Irl), Patrick Reed

1946 Mark Hubbard, Brad Marek [CFPT], Maverick McNealy

1957 SH Kim (Kor), Braden Shattuck [CFPT], CT Pan (Tpe),

Starting at hole 10

1220 Tyler Collet [CFPT], Doug Ghim, Adrian Meronk (Pol)

1231 Larkin Gross [CFPT], Lucas Herbert (Aus), Grayson Murray

1242 Lucas Glover, Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger (Ger)

1253 Ludvig Åberg (Swe), Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1304 Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott (Aus), Tiger Woods

1315 Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Justin Rose (Eng)

1326 Viktor Hovland (Nor), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Cameron Smith (Aus)

1337 Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

1348 Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sahith Theegala

1359 Akshay Bhatia, Bryson DeChambeau, Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

1410 Takumi Kanaya (Jpn), Sepp Straka (Aut), Nick Taylor (Can)

1421 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Ben Griffin, Andrew Svoboda [CFPT]

1432 Preston Cole [CFPT], Adrian Otaegui (Esp), Tim Widing (Swe)

1740 Rich Beem, Kazuma Kobori (Jpn), Sebastian Soderberg (Swe)

1751 Josh Bevell [CFPT], Aaron Rai (Eng), Jordan Smith (Eng)

1802 Charley Hoffman, Jesse Mueller [CFPT], Andrew Putnam

1813 Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Alexander Noren (Swe)

1824 Matthieu Pavon (Fra), JT Poston, YE Yang (Kor)

1835 Jason Dufner, Jake Knapp, Francesco Molinari (Ita)

1846 Thomas Detry (Bel), Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Jimmy Walker

1857 Austin Eckroat, Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Luke List

1908 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Beau Hossler, Sungjae Im (Kor)

1919 Keith Mitchell, Thorbjorn Olesen (Den), Brendon Todd

1930 Brice Garnett, John Somers [CFPT], Jesper Svensson (Swe)

1941 Evan Bowser [CFPT], Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Alejandro Tosti (Arg)

1952 Chris Gotterup, Vincent Norrman (Swe), Wyatt Worthington II [CFPT]

