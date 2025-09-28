Ryder Cup 2027: When and where is next for Team Europe vs Team USA? Dates, venue, captains, format for centenary edition

The 2027 Ryder Cup will be held at Adare Manor in Ireland

The 2025 Ryder Cup is heading towards as thrilling conclusion as Team Europe seek a record-breaking win - but the details have already been confirmed for the 2027 edition.

When is the next Ryder Cup?

The dates for the next Ryder Cup are locked in for September 17-19, 2027.

The tournament was first staged in Massachusetts in 1927 - when Team USA beat a Great Britain side 9.5-2.5 - meaning the 2027 version will be its centenary edition.

Where is the 2027 Ryder Cup?

It was announced in May 2025 that the 2027 Ryder Cup would be held at Adare Manor in Ireland

The tournament will take place at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland.

The course at Adare Manor, which is located along the banks of the River Maigue and was extensively renovated in 2017, hosted the Irish Open in 2007 and 2008.

Adare Manor also staged the JP McManus Pro-Am in 2005, 2010 and 2022.

Has Ireland staged the Ryder Cup before?

Yes. It will be the second time Ireland has hosted the competition, having previously done so in 2006.

In that year, a European squad captained by Ian Woosnam beat the USA 18.5-9.5 at The K Club in County Kildare.

Who are the Ryder Cup holders?

Europe are the current holders of the Ryder Cup after victory in Rome in 2023.

They are currently looking to win on American soil for the first time since 2012 - and history beckons for Luke Donald's side after they established a record-breaking lead.

Who will be captain for Team Europe?

Luke Donald followed his 2023 Rome success with a record-breaking week in New York, but Team Europe are unlikely to announce their next captain until 2026.

Should Donald elect to stay in the role, he would be the first golfer since Bernard Gallacher to captain in three consecutive Ryder Cups.

Justin Rose has been suggested as a possible candidate, while Francesco Molinari - a vice-captain for the last two Ryder Cups - an option.

Who will be captain for Team USA?

Keegan Bradley held the role for the 2025 contest in New York, with the captain for the next edition unlikely to be announced until early next year.

Tiger Woods is among the favourites to take the role, having turned down captaincy in 2025, with the 15-time major champion an eight-time Ryder Cup player and past playing-captain for Team USA in the 2019 Presidents Cup.

How much does home advantage count?

Europe have won the last seven home editions of the Ryder Cup, a run stretching back since 1993.

What is the format of the Ryder Cup?

There are 28 matches played over the three days, under three different types of match play - foursomes, fourballs and singles.

Foursomes sees two golfers from Europe compete against a pair from the USA, with team members alternating between shots and each team using one ball. Four matches are played on Friday morning and four on Saturday morning.

Fourballs also sees two golfers from each team compete, but each player uses his own ball. The lowest score from each pair will count for the score for their side. There are four fourball matches each afternoon for the first two days.

The final day sees all 24 players compete in singles matches, where every member from the European team against a American opponent in a head-to-head contest.

