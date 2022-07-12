The 150th Open: Tee times and groupings for second round on the Old Course at St Andrews

Tiger Woods tees off at 9.58am alongside Matthew Fitzpatrick to begin round two, while Rory McIlroy resumes alongside reigning champion Collin Morikawa at 2.49pm

Groupings and tee times for the second round of The 150th Open, held on the historic Old Course at St Andrews in Scotland.

USA unless stated; (x) denotes amateurs

Starting from Hole One

0635 Mark Calcavecchia, Ryan Fox (Nzl), Jediah Morgan (Aus)

0646 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut), Sam Bairstow (x)

0657 Adrian Meronk (Pol), Haotong Li (Chn), Marcus Armitage

0708 Thriston Lawrence (Rsa), Fabrizio Zanotti (Par), Alex Wrigley

0719 Aaron Wise, Si Woo Kim (Kor), Sam Horsfield (Eng)

0730 Talor Gooch, Shaun Norris (Rsa), Wyndham Clark

0741 Henrik Stenson (Swe), Russell Henley, Aldrich Potgieter (Rsa, x)

0752 Stewart Cink, Sergio Garcia (Esp), Aaron Jarvis (Cay, x)

0803 Sungjae Im (Kor), Paul Casey (Eng), Gary Woodland

0814 Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott (Aus), Marc Leishman (Aus)

0825 Scottie Scheffler, Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Tyrrell Hatton

0836 Darren Clarke (Nirl), Richard Bland (Eng), Filippo Celli (Ita, x)

0847 Kevin Na, Kazuki Higa (Jpn), Aaron Rai (Eng)

0903 David Duval, Justin Harding (Rsa), Jordan Smith (Eng)

0914 Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Jason Scrivener (Aus), David Law (Sco)

0925 Abraham Ancer (Mex), Yuto Katsuragawa (Jpn), Emiliano Grillo (Arg)

0936 Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa), Harris English, Keita Nakajima (Jpn, x)

0947 Padraig Harrington (Irl), Thomas Pieters (Bel), Keith Mitchell

0958 Tiger Woods, Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Max Homa

1009 Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm (Esp), Harold Varner III

1020 Patrick Cantlay, Sam Burns, Mito Pereira (Chi)

1031 Keegan Bradley, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Sahith Theegala

1042 Laurie Canter, Dimitrios Papadatos (Aus), Matthew Griffin (Aus)

1053 John Catlin, Jamie Rutherford (Eng), David Carey (Irl)

1104 Mingyu Cho (Kor), Jorge Fernandez Valdes (Arg), Robert Dinwiddie (Eng)

1115 Lars Van Meijel (Ned), Jack Floydd (Eng), Ronan Mullarney (Irl)

1136 Paul Lawrie (Sco), Webb Simpson, Min Woo Lee (Aus)

1147 Sadom Kaewkanjana (Tha), Ben Campbell (Nzl), Barclay Brown (Eng) (x)

1158 Dean Burmester (Rsa), Chan Kim, Brandon Wu

1209 Ian Poulter (Eng), Jamie Donaldson (Wal), Guido Migliozzi (Ita)

1220 Garrick Higgo (Rsa), MinKyu Kim (Kor), Ashley Chesters (Eng)

1231 Phil Mickelson, Lucas Herbert (Aus), Kurt Kitayama

1242 Patrick Reed, Tom Hoge, JooHyung Kim (Kor)

1253 John Daly, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Tringale

1304 Cameron Smith (Aus), Brooks Koepka, Seamus Power (Irl)

1315 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng), Rikuya Hoshino (Jap)

1326 Cameron Young, Kyoung Hoon Lee (Kor), Robert MacIntyre (Sco)

1337 Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel, Corey Conners (Can)

1348 Brian Harman, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp), Danny Willett (Eng)

1404 Stephen Dodd (Wal), JT Poston, Lee Westwood (Eng)

1415 Sepp Straka (Aut), Luke List, Justin De Los Santos (Phi)

1426 Ernie Els (Rsa), Adri Arnaus (Esp), Brad Kennedy (Aus)

1437 Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Scott Vincent (Zim), Victor Perez (Fra)

1448 Jason Kokrak, Nicolai Hojgaard (Den), Sihwan Kim (Kor)

1449 Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy (NIrl), Xander Schauffele

Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa have been grouped together for the first two rounds at The 150th Open

1510 Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Victor Hovland (Nor)

1521 Will Zalatoris, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Tony Finau

1532 Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

1543 Dylan Frittelli (Rsa), Trey Mullinax, Matthew Jordan (Eng)

1554 Anthony Quayle (Aus), Zander Lombard (Rsa), John Parry

1605 Thomas Detry (Bel), Richard Mansell, Marco Penge

1616 Alexander Bjork (Swe), Oliver Farr, Matt Ford

