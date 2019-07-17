The Open: Quiz your knowledge of the majors in 2019 so far...

The 2019 major season reaches its climax this week at The Open, but how much do you remember from the first three majors of the year?

Golf's original major heads to Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951, with changes to the golf schedule meaning this week's event is the fourth and final major of the year.

Tiger Woods returned to the winner's circle in dramatic fashion at Augusta, with a one-shot victory at the Masters securing him an 81st PGA Tour title and the Green Jacket for a fifth time.

Woods' win was his 15th major victory and first since 2008, lifting him within three of Jack Nicklaus' all-time record, before the world No 1 missed the cut in Brooks Koepka's successful title defence at the PGA Championship.

Woods has only made three competitive appearances since winning the Masters

Koepka was in contention to win his third consecutive US Open title and a fifth win in nine major starts, but had to settle for second as Gary Woodland claimed a maiden major victory at Pebble Beach.

How much can you recall from the major season so far in 2019? Put your knowledge to the test in our quickfire quiz!

