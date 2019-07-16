The Open: Gary Woodland raring to go after 'whirlwind' since winning US Open

Gary Woodland has taken three of the last four weeks off

US Open champion Gary Woodland believes his game is well suited to the demands of Royal Portrush as he bids to complete back-to-back major victories in The 148th Open this week.

The 35-year-old American produced a superb performance over the closing stretch to repel Brooks Koepka at Pebble Beach last month and claim his first major success.

He has only played once in the four weeks since then, missing the cut at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but is raring to go once again.

"It's been a little whirlwind the last month," he said at his press conference on Tuesday. "It was nice having two weeks off coming into here. Got a lot of work [done] at home. Got here Sunday and played twice now. Played eight holes this morning. The golf course is phenomenal.

Woodland has had two practice rounds at Royal Portrush so far

"I think it sets up great for me. I think more than typical Opens that I played, you've really got to ball strike it. [There is] a big emphasis on controlling the golf ball into the greens. Not a lot of run-ups, you're going to have to fly it on the greens, which I think sets up pretty good for me.

"[My] game is feeling really good. I'm excited for this week."

Woodland poses with the US Open trophy

Woodland's wife, Gabby, is pregnant with twins and is due to give birth in around a fortnight, but the world No 12 hopes that will not be a distraction this week.

"Our girls are supposed to come in two weeks," he said. "So it was a decision, we sat down and we talked about it and she was the one pushing me to come. Pretty confident they're not going to come this week, but you never know. I'm hoping that's the case.

"Next week Memphis is only an hour away from home. I can get home pretty easily. It would be a little tough if they came right now, I'm not going to be able to get home. But she's hanging in there."