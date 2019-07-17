The Open: Miguel Angel Jimenez to make 700th appearance at Royal Portrush

1:38 Miguel Angel Jimenez is set to become just the second man in European Tour history to reach 700 events. Miguel Angel Jimenez is set to become just the second man in European Tour history to reach 700 events.

Miguel Angel Jimenez will become just the second man in European Tour history to make his 700th European Tour appearance at The Open this week.

The Spaniard, who is a 21-time European Tour winner, will reach the milestone in the final major of the year at Royal Portrush, in his 32nd consecutive season.

Jimenez earned his spot at The 148th Open after winning last year's Senior Open, which he will defend next week at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The 55-year-old is now closing in on Sam Torrance's all-time record of 706 European Tour appearances.

"This is a very proud moment for myself and my family and to reach the milestone of 700 events on the European Tour at the Open Championship makes it even more enjoyable," Jimenez said.

Jimenez celebrates after winning the Senior Open at St Andrews last year

"I have had many great moments over the past 32 years including winning 21 times. Winning any tournament is memorable but I particularly cherished the four tournaments I won in Spain where my friends and family were there - those were very special.

"Of course I am now only six tournaments away from tying, and seven away from beating the all-time record held by my great friend Sam Torrance. I don't know exactly when that will happen but the record is definitely in my sights!"

Jimenez is well known for his signature dance after every ace and hole-out

Jimenez, who turned professional in 1982, also holds the record as the oldest winner in European Tour history, for the most holes-in-one and the most wins by a player aged 40 and over, with 12 victories to his name.

He represented Europe as a player on four occasions at the Ryder Cup in 1999, 2004, 2008 and 2010 as well as acting as a vice-captain on two occasions, helping fellow Spaniards Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal to victory in 1997 and 2012 respectively.

Keith Pelley, European Tour chief executive, said: "Miguel has been a trailblazer not just on the European Tour but also on the Senior circuit, with two Senior Majors to his name to date, and I am sure they sit proudly alongside his 21 European Tour titles and the many records already associated with his tremendous career.

Ignacio Garrido, captain Seve Ballesteros, his assistant Jimenez and Jose Maria Olazabal celebrate with the Ryder Cup in 1997

"Sport is all about entertainment and Miguel has always delivered on that front. From his now world famous warm-up routine to his swashbuckling celebrations after a hole in one or a scintillating approach shot, he always leaves the fans smiling with his wonderful personality and passion for the game.

"On behalf of the European Tour we congratulate Miguel on his 700th appearance - a phenomenal achievement - and we cannot wait to see what the future holds for one of Spain's favourite golfing sons."

The Open Live Live on

Martin Slumbers, R&A chief executive, said: "The Open is always very special and this week we are making history by staging the championship at Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951. In many ways that sense of history is added to by Miguel's remarkable achievement.

"I was always a huge admirer of Seve Ballesteros and the magic of the way the Spanish players play the game is exemplified by Miguel. It is a great privilege for us that the 148th Open Championship is Miguel's 700th European Tour event and everyone at The R&A wishes him will for this week and for the future.