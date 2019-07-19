Radar's attempted 'slider' in The Open Zone turns into a shank

0:43 Wayne 'Radar' Riley produced a comical moment in the Open Zone as he shanked his tee shot far right Wayne 'Radar' Riley produced a comical moment in the Open Zone as he shanked his tee shot far right

Wayne Riley is rarely lost for words, but even Radar was rendered almost speechless when a short instruction piece in The Open Zone didn't go to plan.

The intention was to demonstrate how to hit a "slider" from around 150 yards as Radar and Nick Dougherty discussed the importance of being able to shape the ball at Royal Portrush.

Radar certainly talks a good game, but could he perform under pressure of the rolling cameras and being surrounded by an expectant crowd?

The answer was a resounding "no" as the Aussie, who won six professional titles during his playing career, shanked his effort way right and looked suitably humiliated as the laughter echoed around The Open Zone.

"I'd probably ask everyone not to show that, but you know you're all going to see it," he said. And he was right!

Watch the video above to see Radar's comical moment in The Open Zone. Live coverage from Royal Portrush continues on Sky Sports The Open and via our live blog on our digital platforms ...