The Open: Graeme McDowell and Andrew 'Beef' Johnston take on the '148 yard challenge'

Graeme McDowell warmed up for the final major of the year in entertaining fashion as he excelled in the '148-yard challenge' in The Open Zone at Royal Portrush.

The Portrush native joined Nick Dougherty for a short-game masterclass, before hitting the perfect number in the Sky Sports challenge, being taken on by the professionals in the lead-up to the 148th Open Championship.

McDowell, who is one of three Northern Irish major champions in the field alongside Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke, secured his spot at The Open with a top-10 finish at the Canadian Open in June.

Earlier, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, took on the challenge with mixed results.

Initially his wedge shot was not measured because of a technical glitch, before the Englishman acted out hitting the perfect distance second time around.

The 30-year-old made a welcome return to form with a sensational final-round 62 at the Scottish Open to earn his place in The Open, before admitting the emotional toll following his rise to fame over the last few years.

